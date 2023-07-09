South Africa's Super Bloom Has the Best Wildflower Views in the Country

Photographer Greta Rybus shares where to go on the Wildflower Route this summer.

By Greta Rybus
Published on July 9, 2023
Views of wildflowers in Biedouw Valley
"Set between the Biedouw and Tra-Tra mountain ranges, Biedouw Valley is home to flame-colored daisy subspecies, from golden mountain marigolds to reddish beetle daisies," says Greta Rybus. Photo:

Greta Rybus

On the western coast of South Africa, the landscape is arid for most of the year, and the threat of drought is ever present. But each August and September, given the right combination of rainfall, temperature, pollination, and sunlight, parts of the landscape explode into color as some 3,500 different species of wildflowers bloom.

Travelers can view this natural phenomenon by following what’s known as the Wildflower Route, a 500-mile drive through the Western and Northern Cape provinces that includes national parks, reserves, and a botanical garden. The journey stretches north from Cape Town, then crosses into the inland canyons of Biedouw Valley and up to the Diamond Coast, near the Namibian border.

In August 2022, Maine-based photojournalist Greta Rybus set out to capture the fields of flora. “Every part of the world has its own palette,” she says. “I notice the way soil, plants, and sky change from place to place.”

During her weeklong drive, Rybus met naturalists and field rangers, including botanist Eugene Marinus, who has studied South Africa’s plant life for more than 20 years. “There are at least 90 flower species that are unique to this area,” Marinus says of Hantam National Botanical Garden, a route highlight. “It amazes me when the land starts to transform, turning green before the flowers bloom. That color signals hope to me.”

Where to Go

Pair of photos from the Clanwilliam Flower Church, including details of the interior displays, and curator Pam Engelbrech sitting outside the church

Greta Rybus

Community Spirit

“In August, volunteers from the local Wildflower Club at the Clanwilliam Wildflower Festival, named for its host town, gather local flora with the roots intact from the surrounding Olifants River Valley. They replant them inside the Harvester Reformational Church so people in town can enjoy them, too. I met Pam Engelbrecht, a member of the Wildflower Club, who was helping decorate the church."

A man walking through a path of golden orange wildflowers in South Africa's Namaqua National Park

Greta Rybus

Fertile Ground

"Amid Namaqua National Park's meandering wildflower paths, Reginald Christian runs the education and outreach programs."

Pair of photos, one showing two women who work as park rangers, and one showing wildflowers in a field

Greta Rybus

Flower Rangers

“In West Coast National Park, just 90 minutes north of Cape Town, I saw a dazzling array of white rain daisies and met field rangers Fiona-Rose Horn (left) and Busisiwe ‘Busi’ Mbobo. They carefully monitor flora and fauna, protecting rare plants from being trampled and warding off poachers."

Pair of photos showing details of wildflowers in South Africa

Greta Rybus

Petal Power

“From Namaqua National Park to the Hantam National Botanical Garden thousands of Namaqualand daisies in the Northern Cape bloom in orange, yellow, and off-white.”

Pair of photos, one showing flowers on the palm of a hand, and one showing Eugene Marinus

Greta Rybus

Garden Variety

“At the Hantam National Botanical Gardens in Nieuwoudtville, the ‘bulb capital of the world,’ I met botanist and flower expert Eugene Marinus, who named a species of long-nosed fly that only pollinates one specific type of flower bulb.”

Where to Stay

Photo of hotel accommodation carved into rocks in South Africa

Greta Rybus

On the Rocks

“In the nearby Cederberg Mountains, I spent one night in a Cave Suite — with a private terrace — in the Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve. Travelers come for the incredible stargazing and to see 6,000-year-old rock art by the early San and Khoikhoi peoples.”

For more info about wildflowers, visit the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "High Color."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beach beds among palm trees at perfect tropical coast on Holbox island in Mexico
24 Most Beautiful Places in Mexico
Aerial view of Luang Prabang
This Southeast Asian City Should Be on Your Travel List — Known for Sunset River Cruises, Jungle Hikes, and Bustling Markets
Dubai skyline the capital city of United Arab Emirates
The Best Times to Visit Dubai for Beautiful Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
Boardwalk to Edisto Beach
The Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Pleasant Weather, Fewer Crowds, and Lower Prices
A road in Phoenix leading to Camelback mountain
9 Best Places to Live in Arizona, According to Local Real Estate Experts
Climbers at the summit at Hornelen Via Ferrata in Nordfjord, Norway
Norway's Tallest Climbing Route Just Opened on This Secluded Island — Taking You 2,800 Feet Above Sea Level on a Stunning Sea Cliff
Springtime in Swiftcurrent Valley Glacier NP.
The Best Times to Visit Montana for Beautiful Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
Androscoggin River near Gilead, Maine USA with fisherman and family watching
The Best Times to Visit Maine for Lower Prices, Fewer Crowds, and the Best Lobster
Street view with beautiful old residential buildings in the city of Evora in Portugal
This Picturesque Portuguese City Has Incredible Wineries, Ancient Roman Ruins, and a Laid-back Vibe
Snorkeler with a manatee in Crystal River, Florida
This Is the No. 1 Travel Experience in the U.S., According to Tripadvisor
Matera, Italy cityscape
This Gorgeous Italian City You Haven't Heard of Has Cave Hotels, Ancient History, and Stunning Views
Matagorda Bay Nature Park bungalows exterior
This Texas Nature Park Now Has 10 Elevated Bungalows — Each With a Private Deck, Kitchen, and Stunning Water Views
View of cityscape and white buildings
This City on California’s Central Coast Is Known as the American Riviera
Walkway at Pitt Street Causeway, Mt Pleasant, SC.
9 Best Places to Live in South Carolina, According to Real Estate Experts
Aerial view of the tree top walkway in Hamaren Activity Park
Norway's Stunning New Treetop Boardwalk Takes You From the Forest Floor to 50 Feet in the Air
Exterior view of front of Napa Valley Wine Train
This Luxe California Wine Country Train Added a Secret Garden-themed Afternoon Tea Experience — Complete With Sparkling Wine Service