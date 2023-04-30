This Cable Organizer Travel Bag Has Changed My Life — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $15 Right Now

It makes traveling so much easier.

By
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 30, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SOOMFON Electronics Organizer Travel Cable Organizer Bag TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

After entering into my travel sports parent era, I have been on a mission to make weekend traveling easier. An introverted homebody by nature, suddenly being forced into the world of travel sports with crowds, fluorescent lights, uncomfortable seating, and extreme temperature variability has not been an easy transition. 

So I’ve searched far and wide to arm myself with tools to make my life easier and more bearable while traveling with my kids to sporting events and beyond. It turns out this very small Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag was the key to managing the chaos — and all those cords. And thanks to a 15 percent off onsite coupon, the case is only less than $15 right now.

SOOMFON Electronics Organizer Travel Cable Organizer Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 with onsite coupon

I originally picked up a Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag as a way to keep my phone charger and Kindle separate from my kids — if you have kids, you understand that they are notorious charger thieves – but I’ve also been pleasantly surprised by how handy it’s been for storing other essentials while traveling, too. 

I’ve found that in addition to being the perfect place to store my various chargers so they don’t end up in a tangled mess in the abyss of my travel bag, it’s also the ideal spot for storing my ever-growing supply of vitamins, supplements, and medications in an easy, out-of-the-way spot from the kids. 

The case comes in three color options: black, white, or pink, and has a two-layer design so it’s easy to sort cables and chargers from other items. The exterior of the case itself is made with waterproof material making it ideal for beach and lake trips (or just potential kid accidents), and there’s even a hand strap to make it easy to carry around on its own. 

Last weekend, I traveled to an overnight volleyball tournament with my daughter and I made sure to grab my trusty organizer and packed my glasses in their case, two different phone chargers, my Kindle and charger, my AirPods and charger, all my medications and supplements, chapstick, and some valuables — all in my one Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag. I like that I can easily access what I need without digging through my bag and I never have to worry about anything getting tangled or broken. 

OOMFON Electronics Organizer Travel Cable

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 with onsite coupon

Amazon shoppers appear to agree with me. “I travel frequently for work and now I have a sturdy holder for all of my various chargers and USB cords,” wrote one satisfied customer. A happy traveler revealed that it held “electronic cords for the whole family,” while another praised the bag for being “roomy enough for extra charging blocks, plug adapters and a tablet.” 

I’m traveling to an out-of-state wedding with my whole family in a few weeks and will definitely be utilizing my organizer bag even more on that trip. I can rest easy knowing I’ll have the perfect place to stash chargers to last on a 16-hour car ride with five kids, as well as headphones and probably even random items like ponytails, bobby pins, medication, and more. 

The Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag just makes traveling a little bit happier for me, especially when, after a long day, I can easily spot my pretty pink bag and know that my fully-charged Kindle is just waiting for me with a good book to escape to. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Weekenders to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free â Each Under $100/Starting at tout
These Travel Bags Have 1 Genius Feature in Common to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-free
7 Universally Flattering Swimsuits I Pack for Every Vacation
I Travel for a Living, and These Are the 8 Flattering Swimsuits I Rotate Between for All of My Trips
Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes Tout
These Best-selling Trail Running Sneakers Feel as Comfortable as ‘Being Barefoot' — and They're Only $40
Related Articles
Best Tech Gadgets for Travel
The 12 Best Tech Gadgets for Travel, According to T+L Editors
Ultimate Solo Travel Packing List
The Ultimate Solo Travel Packing List — and Essential Tips
Amazon Flight Attendant-Loved Product One-Off TOUT
Flight Attendants Say 'Anyone Who Travels' Needs This Tech Organizer
4 of the top travel accessories
The 8 Best Travel Accessories Under $50 at Amazon, According to T+L Editors
50-best-gifts-for-digital-nomads-in-2022-tout
The 50 Best Gifts for Digital Nomads in 2023
travel essentials
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Things I Take on Every Trip
What to Pack in Your Carry-on
The Ultimate Carry-on Packing List
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel
The 51 Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel of 2023
April 2022 Editor's Picks Tout
20 Under-$100 Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors
Woman doing self check in at the airport with mobile phone
50 Travel Tips T+L Editors Swear By
10 Best Travel Pill Cases of 2023
The 10 Best Travel Pill Cases of 2023
FANTASTIC HOUSE Silk Heatless Hair Curler Tout
I Never Travel Without This $18 Trick That Gives Me Perfect Hair — All While I Sleep
Apple AirPods Pro Versus Beats Fit Pro, Tested and Reviewed
We Tested Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro to Find the Best Travel Earbuds
MOZOTER 2 Pack Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Case
These Waterproof AirTag Cases Are Designed to Hold Up Even 20 Feet Underwater — and Are Less Than $5 Right Now
If You Have to Check a Bag, Check Out These TK Travel-writer Approved Suitcases
My Travel Writer Group Chat Finally Revealed Their All-time Favorite Checked Luggage