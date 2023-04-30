This Cable Organizer Travel Bag Has Changed My Life — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $15 Right Now

After entering into my travel sports parent era, I have been on a mission to make weekend traveling easier. An introverted homebody by nature, suddenly being forced into the world of travel sports with crowds, fluorescent lights, uncomfortable seating, and extreme temperature variability has not been an easy transition.

So I’ve searched far and wide to arm myself with tools to make my life easier and more bearable while traveling with my kids to sporting events and beyond. It turns out this very small Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag was the key to managing the chaos — and all those cords. And thanks to a 15 percent off onsite coupon, the case is only less than $15 right now.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 with onsite coupon

I originally picked up a Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag as a way to keep my phone charger and Kindle separate from my kids — if you have kids, you understand that they are notorious charger thieves – but I’ve also been pleasantly surprised by how handy it’s been for storing other essentials while traveling, too.

I’ve found that in addition to being the perfect place to store my various chargers so they don’t end up in a tangled mess in the abyss of my travel bag, it’s also the ideal spot for storing my ever-growing supply of vitamins, supplements, and medications in an easy, out-of-the-way spot from the kids.

The case comes in three color options: black, white, or pink, and has a two-layer design so it’s easy to sort cables and chargers from other items. The exterior of the case itself is made with waterproof material making it ideal for beach and lake trips (or just potential kid accidents), and there’s even a hand strap to make it easy to carry around on its own.

Last weekend, I traveled to an overnight volleyball tournament with my daughter and I made sure to grab my trusty organizer and packed my glasses in their case, two different phone chargers, my Kindle and charger, my AirPods and charger, all my medications and supplements, chapstick, and some valuables — all in my one Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag. I like that I can easily access what I need without digging through my bag and I never have to worry about anything getting tangled or broken.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 with onsite coupon

Amazon shoppers appear to agree with me. “I travel frequently for work and now I have a sturdy holder for all of my various chargers and USB cords,” wrote one satisfied customer. A happy traveler revealed that it held “electronic cords for the whole family,” while another praised the bag for being “roomy enough for extra charging blocks, plug adapters and a tablet.”

I’m traveling to an out-of-state wedding with my whole family in a few weeks and will definitely be utilizing my organizer bag even more on that trip. I can rest easy knowing I’ll have the perfect place to stash chargers to last on a 16-hour car ride with five kids, as well as headphones and probably even random items like ponytails, bobby pins, medication, and more.

The Soomfon Organizer Travel Bag just makes traveling a little bit happier for me, especially when, after a long day, I can easily spot my pretty pink bag and know that my fully-charged Kindle is just waiting for me with a good book to escape to.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.