These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days After Helen Mirren Wore Them — Now They’re Back

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Earlier this year, actor Helen Mirren was spotted in Germany wearing the Sole Bliss Star Miracle Sneaker, and naturally the shoes quickly sold out. (And Mirren is in good company — the brand has a strong celebrity following from the likes Julia Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Viola Davis.) We trust that the icon knows her style, but when it comes to travel, our feet need more than star power and a dazzling design. So, we had to know: Can we count on this pair of shoes to get us through long walking tours and hours of strolling through our favorite parks and cities?

Good news: “all the hype is absolutely true” according to shoppers, and the Star shoe has the comfort to back up the style — it’s even podiatrist-approved. With plenty of cushioning and design that alleviates foot problems like bunions, sore joints, or just overall sensitive feet, these luxurious but functional Italian leather shoes are winners across the board. 

Star Sneakers

Sole Bliss

Made with a deep toe box, the Sole Bliss Star Miracle Sneaker not only gives you enough wiggle room for your toes, but also has an actual “bunion bed” stretch panel to help take pressure off while smoothing out any side-bulging that often happens when wearing regular footwear. An anatomically contoured footbed with padding provides extra cushioning and support, while also absorbing any shock along the way. 

The side zipper is yet another detail that appears to be just a stunning design touch, but actually has a convenience element to it as well. The idea here is that once you find your perfect fit after getting the shoe laces just right, you can simply zip and unzip for easy on and off (security screening just became a breeze!). 

It’s no wonder the uber-popular, celeb-loved shoes have earned more than 2,100 five-star reviews at Sole Bliss. One shopper even raved that they forget they have foot issues when wearing the sneakers and are able to “wear them all day.”

We should note that the Star sneaker isn’t just for wide feet. When it comes to sizing (they’re available in women’s sizes 5-11 in nine colors), the retailer suggests ordering your regular size if you have an extra-wide foot. If your foot is medium to wide, order down one whole size. 

In addition to ensuring your feet are ready to take even on the farthest of gate changes, Sole Bliss also gets major points for quality. The shoes are handcrafted in Italy, using luxurious leather to create a high quality shoe that is going to last for trips to come. Just take it from one reviewer who said they “walked all over Europe without a blister.” A third reviewer was “shocked” they could walk seven miles for two days in a row “without really breaking them in.”

With free shipping and returns, plus a 10 percent discount for first-time buyers who sign up for emails, it’s a no-brainer purchase for your next trip. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful color combinations of the Sole Bliss Star Miracle Sneaker and snag your next travel shoe before the style sells out again.

