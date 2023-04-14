TikTok Made Me Buy This Easy Sunscreen Applicator — and Now I’m Never Going to the Beach Without It

I don’t know about you, but nothing is more frustrating than packing for a trip to a sunny destination and realizing you only have big bottles of sunscreen and no intention of checking a bag at the airport. It’s happened more often than I’ve liked, and having to shell out money for overpriced gift shop sunscreen at a hotel is never my favorite way to spend my vacation money.

That’s where the Solar Buddies Refillable Sunscreen Applicator comes into play and has completely changed the way I pack my sunscreen. After having it show up on my TikTok feed a few times, I decided to see what all of the hype was about — and I quickly became a believer.

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Easy to fill with any liquid sunscreen, the Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicator holds 100 ml, making it travel-friendly and TSA-approved in size. I just unscrew the top and fill with my favorite sunscreen (I’m loving Everyday California and Supergoop), put the top back on, and remove the lid to find a rollerball and sponge that lets me easily apply the sunscreen — no hands needed.

It’s not often that I buy products I’ve seen on TikTok, but as someone with very fair skin who is often out in the sun — either at home in Miami or any of the far-away destinations my travel writing career takes me to — sunscreen is always on my mind. Having something I can toss in any bag that’s easy to use and can be filled with whatever SPF I may need that day is a lifesaver that gives me one less thing to worry about.

I have the pink color, but it’s also available in green and blue; plus, it’s leak-proof, compact, and child-friendly. Highly regarded on TikTok as a great mom hack for putting sunscreen on wiggly toddlers, it’s a game-changer for parents who struggle to get sunscreen on their little ones. The sponge around the roller ball rubs the sunscreen directly into your skin making the application quick and free of messes. It’s truly so easy a child could do it. One parent noted its fast and easy application, saying “it was the first time my 7-year-old enjoyed putting sunscreen on.”

With more than 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, shoppers say it’s perfect for summer days. One reviewer called it a “must-have for anyone in the sun.” Another says it’s easy to use with no mess, making it an efficient way to apply their sunscreen. Its compact design is perfectly shaped for both comfortable application as well as simple storage in any beach bag, purse, or suitcase.

From the beaches of Miami to the coast of Thailand and the jungles Costa Rica to snorkeling the reefs of Belize, I’ve got big plans for my Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicator in the coming months. I’ve already added “refill sunscreen” to my list of things to do as I’m packing. For under $20 this easy to use, TSA-approved sunscreen applicator is a sunny day lifesaver from Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

