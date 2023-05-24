This New Travel Tool Makes It Easier to Plan the Trip of Your Dreams While Actually Sticking to a Budget

The new product is a response to SoFi members increased spending on travel, which is up 54 percent from last year.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023
View of the sea over white churches in Oia, Santorini
Photo:

Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure 

The biggest hurdle standing between travelers and their dream vacations is often the price tag. In a recent survey, the online bank SoFi found that 56 percent of its members canceled their travel plans in the last year because of rising costs and inflation. So to close that gap, the company has launched SoFi Travel with Expedia to make those trips possible.  

“SoFi Travel powered by Expedia makes it incredibly easy to plan financially for trips and book them at the same time,” Anthony Noto, the CEO of SoFi, told Travel + Leisure of the product that’s rolling out to members in the coming weeks. 

Travel bookings can be made right through the SoFi app or site, where travelers can keep track of their itinerary details, as well as manage their travel budget all in one place. 

“As part of the SoFi all-in-one app, SoFi Checking and Savings offers Vaults, specific savings account ‘envelopes’ members can use to set individual goals like saving up for a big trip, while keeping tabs on their overall budget by tracking with SoFi Insights,” Noto explained.

View of the Sofi Travel interface on a smartphone

Courtesy of Sofi Travel

Another perk: members will get special SoFi prices, saving 10 percent or more on select hotels, as well as earning a 3 percent cash back reward on purchases when using their SoFi Credit Cards.

“My favorite part of SoFi Travel is the ability to offer great selection and pricing on travel by working with Expedia, plus making it easy to find those prices and manage your travel plans and your budget, in one single app,” Noto said.

To add more spending cash to the travel funds, those with direct deposit can currently earn up to 4.2 percent APY on their savings balance. Other benefits include access to the On the Money content hub with a travel vertical on financial tips specifically geared toward vacation planning, as well as complimentary access to financial planners and career coaches. 

SoFi turned its focus toward travel benefits after seeing that those with a SoFi Credit Card had increased their travel spending 54 percent in the first three months of 2023, compared to the previous year. 

“SoFi designs products and offerings to help people get their money right, and we firmly believe that includes making sure people can do things they are passionate about, such as traveling, while also saving for emergencies or for retirement,” Noto said. “Between the pandemic and inflation, we know getting to travel has been difficult, and making it easier for people to embrace their passions is one of my favorite parts of this new offering.”





Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Belt Bags Under $50 Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Under-$30 Amazon Belt Bags I’m Eyeing Ahead of My Next Trip
Famous Nyhavn harbour with boats docked by the colorful buildings
The Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Great Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
Scenic view of an idyllic beach at Nassau, Bahamas, on Paradise Island.
The Best Times to Visit The Bahamas for Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices, and More
Travelers looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
The White House's Airline Compensation Rule Is Meant to Protect Passengers — but Will It Ultimately Lead to More Expensive Airfare?
Woman in a hotel room packs a suitcase
What You Can — and Absolutely Can't — Take From Your Hotel Room
Men and women celebrating Carnival at a parade in Jamaica
How I Planned My Jamaica Carnival Trip — and What You Need to Know About the Caribbean Celebration
Little Venice along the water in Mykonos, Greece
This Is the No. 1 International Summer Travel Destination on Airbnb
Walkway to a seating area above the beach in Bermuda on a blue sky day
I Flew From NYC to Bermuda for Less Than It Costs to Get to the Hamptons on This Brand-new JetBlue Flight
Passage to the beach at sunrise
The Best Times to Visit the Florida Keys for Great Weather, Low Prices, and Fewer Crowds — According to a Floridian
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
The Eiffel Tower seen through an airplane window
This New Delta Flight Makes It So Much Easier to Get Directly From Los Angeles to Paris
Alamo car rental, standard/fullsize sign at Logan International Airport
The Travel Costs Getting More Expensive This Summer — and the One Thing That's Becoming More Affordable
Lello & Irmao bookshop, rua de Carmelitas, a book store in a 1906 Art Noveau Building with monumental stairway is considered the most beautiful bookshop in the world
Why I Always Visit Bookstores When I Travel
A cup of tea with Rick Steves' Paris Guide book and a woman reading his Paris Guidebook
Rick Steves Gave Me a Personal Tour of Paris — Here’s How You Can Get One, Too
Illustration of souvenir collections sitting on shelves in a home with wall art
I Only Buy Souvenirs That Are Actually Useful — and It's Changed the Way I Travel
Three iPhone screens show room views on Airbnb search
Airbnb Just Released More Than 50 New Features — Including Transparent Pricing and a Better Way to 'Experience a City Like a Local'