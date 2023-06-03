Shoppers Can Comfortably Wear Amazon's Best-selling Platform Sandals for 10+ Hours — and They’re 69% Off

It’s not summer without sandals. And, if you’re headed on an activity-packed vacation (or you’re just someone that prefers to walk over hailing a taxi), you’ll need a comfortable style to get you through the warm-weather travel months. For more than 12,200 Amazon shoppers, that pair is the Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Sandals.

Currently up to 69 percent off and on sale for less than $25, the best-selling women's sandals may seem like your average wedges, but they're actually designed with thoughtful features to ensure full-foot comfort and support. For starters, their flatform base gives wearers a modest heel height without sacrificing stability. And, they're equipped with sturdy buckled ankle straps for added sturdiness and support.

Speaking of straps, the wide toe straps keep your foot aligned and in place. This design perk not only boosts the Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Sandals' comfort, but it will also prevent your toes from slipping out. Their rubber soles provide slip-resistant traction, which will come in handy when you're walking across bumpy cobblestone, slick airport terminal floors, and unpaved streets.

Plus, they’re incredibly stylish with their elegant espadrille details and trendy platform silhouettes, making them perfect for any travel wardrobe. Pair the Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Sandals with jeans and shorts for casual looks, or spice them up with your favorite travel dress, skirt, or jumpsuit for a night out. However you style them, you'll be glad that these versatile sandals found their way into your suitcase.

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers highlighted that the Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Sandals kept their feet comfortable for long periods of time. In fact, one customer wrote, "These espadrilles combine a trendy design with remarkable comfort, allowing me to wear them for eight-plus hours without any foot pain." Similarly, another reviewer noted that they didn't need to break them in on the first wear: "I was nervous to wear them to work because I’m on my feet all day. But I never once felt any soreness from these. They were comfortable from the moment I put them on, up until 10 hours later when I took them off."

Chiming in, a traveler added, "I wore these sandals throughout a walking tour of Chicago and to the airport, without any blisters or sores." Another shopper commented, "These were perfect for traveling, and I could dress them up or dress them down," and a final reviewer raved, "I used them on a travel day with a long layover and my feet felt fantastic."

Comfortable footwear like the Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Sandals don't come around often, especially at this price. Grab a pair while they're on sale for up to 69 percent off at Amazon and put the finishing touches on your summer travel wardrobe.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22.

