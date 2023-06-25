How Sober Cruising Became a Thing — and Made Zero-proof Cocktails on the Water Chic

Sober cruising is not just for pregnant women and those under the legal drinking age. Cruise lines like Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Explora Journeys, Royal Caribbean International, and Holland America Line have all seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drink offerings beyond carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, and water.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises prefer the term "zero-proof cocktail" to "mocktail." And on Royal Caribbean cruises, you can get your zero-proof cocktails made by machines at the Bionic Bar. But whether the given cruise line is referring to them as mocktails, zero-proof cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks, most seem keen on offering them to not miss out on this growing segment of sober cruise passengers.

Brian Cicioni/Travel + Leisure

Celebrity Cruises director of beverage operations Daniele Salamone says the line has seen a surge in interest when it comes to zero-proof cocktails. One guest who sailed aboard Celebrity Beyond while back in March said the bartenders had no problem making an alcohol-free version of her favorite lemon lavender martini. It's available to anyone who asks. Two favorites on board Celebrity ships are the French Influence and Moroccan Iced Tea, though there are a slew of creative mocktails at Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, too.

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity is currently charging $30 per day (plus a 20 percent service charge) for the zero-proof package. In addition to zero-proof cocktails, that package includes fresh juices, frozen smoothies, and specialty coffees and teas. Compare that with the classic package at $89 per day, and you’d save around $500 over the course of a seven-day cruise (once you factor in the service charges). Celebrity Cruises also offers a Mixology 101 class at the World Class Bar that can be tailored to non-drinkers as well.

MSC Cruises offers an alcohol-free drinks package for between $25 and $35 per day, depending on the length of your cruise and when you book. Those prices include gratuity. Two of the more popular mocktails are the Dirty Banana Shake and Cuddle on the Beach. The latter is a mix of peach, orange, and cranberry juice. Princess Cruises has a similar Zero Alcohol Package and offers a Classic Soda Package for $15 per day — both include mocktails.

Explora Journeys' senior lead of food and beverage services, Thibaut Briançon, says the brand-new line will take advantage of zero-proof spirits, subbing them in to signature cocktails. And Explora's Club Soda events will cater to sober travelers with drinks made from non-alcoholic spirit brands like Ceder's, Ovant, and Seedlip. Taking things a step further, Explora is currently working on non-alcoholic drink pairings with some of the menus they'll launch this summer, during Explora I's inaugural season.

Ryan Wicks/Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions' vice president of hotel operations, Ana Esteves, notes that it's also important to put as much effort into non-alcoholic beverages as bartenders do for more involved cocktails. The line is working to put an equal amount of time and energy into zero-proof cocktails, so that every guest, including non-drinkers, feels attended to.

David Vargas/Courtesy of Lindblad Cruises

Holland America Line's Drew Foulk, who works in food and beverage innovation, adds that non-alcoholic beverages are now available at all pool bars on every ship, because of growing demand. Favorites include the Lido Lemonade and Not-a-Cosmo.

Oceania Cruises’ latest ship, Vista, includes a wellness-oriented restaurant, Aquamar Kitchen, that serves non-alcoholic wines from France. Not only does Aquamar offer a full slate of mocktails made with Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits, but you can get drinks like a No-groni at any of the bars on board.