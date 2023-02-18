I Finally Found the Ultimate Hotel-quality Pillows — and They’re Just $8 for Presidents Day

“What’s your pillow preference?” That was one of the first questions that Emiliano, the butler at Future Found Sanctuary, asked me when he brought me to my suite in Cape Town, South Africa on Monday. As a travel writer, I’m noticing more hotels are starting to up their pillow game. Even The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York now boasts a pillow menu featuring not two, not three, not even four, but eight different pillows guests can choose from.

Last year, I asked myself why I wasn’t upping my pillow game, too. After all, many of the pillows five-star hotels are scooping up by the hundreds are now available to travelers, too. So I gave Sobel Westex Hotel Pillows a try and loved them — and right now, they happen to be having an incredible Presidents Day Sale, with prices as low as $8 per pillow.

If you’re not familiar with Sobel Westex, you’ll want to be. It’s the brand that more than 5,000 luxury hotels and resorts around the world trust to give their guests the best night’s sleep possible. In fact, the brand says more than two million hotel beds around the world have Sobel Westex pillows on them right now.

Through Monday, February 20, Sobel Westex is offering incredible Presidents Day deals at its website. For example, my Hotel Sahara Nights pillow, which is $60 at Amazon, is marked down to just $41 at sobelathome.com. And for side sleepers? There’s the Hotel Sobella Soft Pillow, which has nearly 1,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon and is currently on sale for $44.

But by far, the best pillow deal is on the Ni Nights II Pillow Pack, which comes with two hypoallergenic pillows designed for all sleepers. Originally $59, it’s now just $15 — bringing each pillow to just under $8 each. That’s for standard size, but even the king size is just $18 (originally $69). Obviously, a sale like this can’t last forever. If it did, thousands of hotels would be left scrambling to find a pillow supplier.

The beauty of Sobel Westex is that it makes a pillow for every style of sleeper. I tend to sleep on my stomach and back, so I have the Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow, designed for sleepers like me. Out of all the pillows Sobel Westex offers, this is their most popular pillow. On a scale of 1 to 10 for softness, I’d give it a 9. It’s very soft, thanks to the 233 thread-count cotton it’s made of. However, it still feels durable enough that it could survive some pretty major pillow fights (not that I have any plans). In terms of firmness, I’d give it a 6. It’s definitely supportive, but it’s not so stiff that it doesn’t give a little and let my head sink in, so it feels cradled. To quote Goldilocks, it’s just right.

Because it’s so soft and fluffy, the Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow feels like it features real down. However, it’s actually filled with a gel fiber designed to have similar properties to down. For example, it’s able to retain its shape. I’ve had pillows fall flat in the past, but so far, after months of heavy use, these pillows are still as plump as new. And because the fill is synthetic and the casing is made of 100 percent premium cotton, this pillow is also hypoallergenic — something that’s important to me because I occasionally host Airbnb guests with sensitivities. Another thing I love about these pillows is that they’re machine-washable. Even with pillowcases on, pillows can easily become petri dishes for bacteria, germs, and insects.

But just because the Hotel Sahara Nights pillow is perfect for me, doesn’t mean it’s the pillow of your dreams. Fortunately, Sobel Westex has nearly a dozen different styles to choose from, including options for side sleepers and options featuring real down feathers. There’s even a “planet-friendly pillow” featuring a fill made of recycled plastic water bottles. All of their pillows are available in three sizes: standard, queen, and king.

Since I’m traveling for a few months, I currently have Airbnb guests in my house in Montana. While it’s nerve-wracking hosting total strangers — just one bad review can be terrible for future business — I sleep peacefully at night knowing they’re probably sleeping peacefully in Montana on the pillows I got a few months ago from Sobel Westex.

Many shoppers love these pillows as much as I do. Over at Amazon, shoppers like to share how they discovered their beloved Sobel Westex pillows, and it often involves traveling. One shopper whose review is titled “Attention Disney Fans,” wrote, “I researched high and low for the exact brand the Disney resorts use and these were the top candidate at every article I found…For my fellow Disney fans looking for that Disney vacation feeling at home this is it!”

Another satisfied customer who describes their pillows as soft and solid wrote, “These are the pillows I found in Wyndham hotels and timeshares, and they are outstanding.” Who knew so many hotel guests were checking pillow tags?

Then there’s this shopper, who suffers from severe head and neck pain and as a result, has spent thousands of dollars trying to find the perfect pillow. “I've tried memory foam (all densities), down, cooling gel pillows, high end department store pillows, etc.,” they shared. “This is absolutely the best pillow I have ever purchased, even better than the one I was trying to replace. After waking in pain for the last two years, I woke up this morning pain-free and headache-free.” (By they way, I love looking at the gowing reviews of these pillows at Amazon, but I recommend buying them straight from Sobel Westex because the price is lower right now!)

So, whether you run an Airbnb like me, or you’re simply trying to recreate your favorite five-star hotel room at home, don’t miss out on these deals available now at Sobel Westex’s Presidents Day Sale through February 20 before they’re gone for good.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15 for a two-pack of pillows.

