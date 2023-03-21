This Disney-inspired Home Collection Will Whisk You Away to the Tropics, Safari, and Beyond

There’s nothing quite like that vacation feeling of stress-free, luxurious living. And no one creates magical moments quite like Walt Disney World, where the mood at the park’s resorts is so convincing that you feel you’ve stepped into another world enitrely. Those vibes tend to fade once the vacation ends, of course. But now you can hang onto that vacation state of mind a little longer with four new home collections from Sobel Westex inspired by your favorite iconic Disney resorts.

Sobel Westex’s just-launched Disney Resorts Home Collection is packed with hotel-quality sheets, blankets, towels, pillows, and comforter sets to make your home feel like a vacation in the tropics à la Disney’s Polynesian Resort; a sleek, modern resort modeling Disney’s Contemporary Resort; an African safari that screams Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; or a stylish Victorian getaway that’s a dead ringer for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Pick your favorite collection to tide you over until your next getaway.

Sobel Westex Disney Island Palms Collection

Sobel Westex Home

Craving warm breezes, gently swaying palm trees, and the soft colors of a sunset over the ocean? The Island Palms collection is for you. It’s designed with Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in mind and transforms your bedroom into a tropical oasis with its palm leaf, 7-piece cotton jacquard comforter set that includes complementary decorative pillows and shams. Reverse the comforter to display whimsical turtles and gently rolling waves along with tropical orchids and hibiscus. The golden tones in this set are like basking in a warm sunset and go perfectly with the cotton sateen, antimicrobial sheet set and best-selling Hotel Sahara Nights pillows to help you drift off to dreamland in luxury. The Tropical Sand Legacy Throw and fleece blanket will bring a cozy, tropical feel to the chilliest of winter days. Even bathtime gets an upgrade with the luxuriously oversized 6-piece Turkish cotton towel set.

Sobel Westex Disney Zulu Collection

Sobel Westex Home

If you’re an adventurous traveler, the Zulu collection’s reversible comforter set might be for you. It includes a bold tribal print comforter in neutral tones on one side and a solid, warm red clay hue on the other. The entire collection draws inspiration from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and awe-inspiring Africa, interspersing grounding earth tones that evoke dreamy desert nights with warm, reddish brown and sandy hues that hint safari sunsets. On chilly nights, add the pill-resistant fleece blanket in Sand (available in twin, full, queen, and king) and you’ll drift off to sleep swaddled in warm thoughts and sweet dreams. Of course, the hotel-inspired, hypoallergenic pillows will complete this luxurious transformation and make you feel as pampered as you do when vacationing. For cozying up with a good book, the textured throw will warm you up with its soft fabric and rich brown hue. Bonus: It’s machine washable.

Sobel Westex Disney Garden Trellis Collection

Sobel Westex Home

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa lends its elegant Victorian design to the Garden Trellis collection, which offers pampering luxury in a 300-thread-count cotton fabric. Tones of white and blue in the collection offer tranquility and a spa-like feel for both bed and bath. The Turkish cotton towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths and reminds us of a cloud-free day at the beach in Florida. The dreamy ocean blue fleece throw will lull you right to sleep with its plush, pill-free spun poly fabric. The comforter set includes a reversible comforter, two pillow shams, two Euro shams, and two decorative pillows, also in soothing tones of blue and white. Adding the perfect pillows (there’s a reason they’re best-sellers) and the Bayside Blue throw blanket to your bed will feel like waking up in a spa every morning.

Sobel Westex Disney Metropolitan Collection

Sobel Westex Home

For those who appreciate sleek lines and modern design, there’s the Metropolitan collection, modeled after Disney’s Contemporary Resort in all its future-forward elegance. The two-tone gray throw blanket, a generous 50 by 60 inches, will envelope you in textured, inviting warmth. An oversized bath towel in the Turkish cotton set will greet you fresh out of the shower with its calming, barely-there gray hue. The buttery yellow of the decorative pillows pops against the gray and white comforter and sets the perfect evening ambience for sweet dreams. And nothing says sleek, luxurious hotel vibes quite like hotel pillows and a classic white fleece blanket for extra snuggly comfort.

Get the Look for Less at Amazon

If you’re loving these Disney resort vibes but want something more budget-friendly, here are some excellent Amazon alternatives to capture the feel of each collection.

Threadmill Cotton Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

The Island Palms collection brings in deliciously tropical details like warm, sunny yellows and crisp whites. For a similar feel, try out these 100 percent cotton sheets from Threadmill. The light beige hue of the queen set will fit right in with island breezes and sunsets, but you can still choose your favorite hue from 22 different colors and patterns.

To buy: amazon.com, $47

FlySheep Aztec Bed in a Bag

Amazon

African safari vibes calling your name? This 7-piece bedroom set includes a comforter in a geometric arrow print similar to the Zulu collection. You’ll also get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillow cases, and two pillow shams to complete the look.

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $60)

Classic Turkish Towels

Amazon

Soothing spa vibes can still be yours for just a little less thanks to these Turkish cotton towels. Similar to the Garden Trellis collection’s towels, these come in a beautiful blue hue and include six towels total (two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths). Of course, you can also find seven other hues to match your bathroom decor.

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Smyrna Turkish Cotton Vintage Series Throw Blanket

Amazon

Bring sleek lines and modern vibes to your home, just like the Metropolitan collection, with a delightfully textured throw blanket. It’s a 100 percent cotton throw in a cozy 50- by 60-inch size, perfect for snuggling up with a good book and dreaming about your next city getaway.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $30)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

