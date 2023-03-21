Best Products This Disney-inspired Home Collection Will Whisk You Away to the Tropics, Safari, and Beyond Recreate the magic of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort with these hotel-quality pillows and sheets. By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Twitter Website Brittany VanDerBill is a freelance writer focusing on pets, travel, wine, beauty, and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in publications such as People, HerMoney, Airfarewatchdog, Prime Women, Daily Paws, Travel + Leisure, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on March 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Sobel Westex Home There’s nothing quite like that vacation feeling of stress-free, luxurious living. And no one creates magical moments quite like Walt Disney World, where the mood at the park’s resorts is so convincing that you feel you’ve stepped into another world enitrely. Those vibes tend to fade once the vacation ends, of course. But now you can hang onto that vacation state of mind a little longer with four new home collections from Sobel Westex inspired by your favorite iconic Disney resorts. Sobel Westex’s just-launched Disney Resorts Home Collection is packed with hotel-quality sheets, blankets, towels, pillows, and comforter sets to make your home feel like a vacation in the tropics à la Disney’s Polynesian Resort; a sleek, modern resort modeling Disney’s Contemporary Resort; an African safari that screams Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; or a stylish Victorian getaway that’s a dead ringer for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Pick your favorite collection to tide you over until your next getaway. 11 Budget-friendly Amazon Finds That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a 5-star Hotel Sobel Westex Disney Island Palms Collection Sobel Westex Home Craving warm breezes, gently swaying palm trees, and the soft colors of a sunset over the ocean? The Island Palms collection is for you. It’s designed with Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in mind and transforms your bedroom into a tropical oasis with its palm leaf, 7-piece cotton jacquard comforter set that includes complementary decorative pillows and shams. Reverse the comforter to display whimsical turtles and gently rolling waves along with tropical orchids and hibiscus. The golden tones in this set are like basking in a warm sunset and go perfectly with the cotton sateen, antimicrobial sheet set and best-selling Hotel Sahara Nights pillows to help you drift off to dreamland in luxury. The Tropical Sand Legacy Throw and fleece blanket will bring a cozy, tropical feel to the chilliest of winter days. Even bathtime gets an upgrade with the luxuriously oversized 6-piece Turkish cotton towel set. Disney Resorts Home Collection 7-Piece Bedding Collection, $299 T300 Signature Antimicrobial Sheet Collection, $30 (originally $60) Disney Resorts Home Collection Tropical Sand Legacy Throw, $99 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set | Sage, $33 (originally $47) Sobellux Hotel Ultra Soft Fleece Blanket Sea Mist, $39 Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow, $40 Sobel Westex Disney Zulu Collection Sobel Westex Home If you’re an adventurous traveler, the Zulu collection’s reversible comforter set might be for you. It includes a bold tribal print comforter in neutral tones on one side and a solid, warm red clay hue on the other. The entire collection draws inspiration from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and awe-inspiring Africa, interspersing grounding earth tones that evoke dreamy desert nights with warm, reddish brown and sandy hues that hint safari sunsets. On chilly nights, add the pill-resistant fleece blanket in Sand (available in twin, full, queen, and king) and you’ll drift off to sleep swaddled in warm thoughts and sweet dreams. Of course, the hotel-inspired, hypoallergenic pillows will complete this luxurious transformation and make you feel as pampered as you do when vacationing. For cozying up with a good book, the textured throw will warm you up with its soft fabric and rich brown hue. Bonus: It’s machine washable. Disney Resorts Home Collection 7-Piece Bedding Collection, $339 Disney Resorts Home Collection Savannah Sunset Legacy Throw, $99 Sobellux Hotel Ultra Soft Fleece Blanket Sand, $35 Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow, $40 Sobel Westex Disney Garden Trellis Collection Sobel Westex Home Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa lends its elegant Victorian design to the Garden Trellis collection, which offers pampering luxury in a 300-thread-count cotton fabric. Tones of white and blue in the collection offer tranquility and a spa-like feel for both bed and bath. The Turkish cotton towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths and reminds us of a cloud-free day at the beach in Florida. The dreamy ocean blue fleece throw will lull you right to sleep with its plush, pill-free spun poly fabric. The comforter set includes a reversible comforter, two pillow shams, two Euro shams, and two decorative pillows, also in soothing tones of blue and white. Adding the perfect pillows (there’s a reason they’re best-sellers) and the Bayside Blue throw blanket to your bed will feel like waking up in a spa every morning. Disney Resorts Home Collection 7-Piece Bedding Collection, $299 Disney Resorts Home Collection Bayside Blue Legacy Throw, $99 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set, $33 (originally $47) Sobellux Hotel Ultra Soft Fleece Blanket Ice, $35 Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow, $40 Sobel Westex Disney Metropolitan Collection Sobel Westex Home For those who appreciate sleek lines and modern design, there’s the Metropolitan collection, modeled after Disney’s Contemporary Resort in all its future-forward elegance. The two-tone gray throw blanket, a generous 50 by 60 inches, will envelope you in textured, inviting warmth. An oversized bath towel in the Turkish cotton set will greet you fresh out of the shower with its calming, barely-there gray hue. The buttery yellow of the decorative pillows pops against the gray and white comforter and sets the perfect evening ambience for sweet dreams. And nothing says sleek, luxurious hotel vibes quite like hotel pillows and a classic white fleece blanket for extra snuggly comfort. Disney Resorts Home Collection 7-Piece Bedding Collection, $299 Disney Resorts Home Collection Modern Gray Legacy Throw, $99 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set, $33 (originally $47) Sobellux Hotel Ultra Soft Fleece Blanket White, $45 Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow, $40 Get the Look for Less at Amazon If you’re loving these Disney resort vibes but want something more budget-friendly, here are some excellent Amazon alternatives to capture the feel of each collection. Threadmill Cotton Queen Sheet Set Amazon The Island Palms collection brings in deliciously tropical details like warm, sunny yellows and crisp whites. For a similar feel, try out these 100 percent cotton sheets from Threadmill. The light beige hue of the queen set will fit right in with island breezes and sunsets, but you can still choose your favorite hue from 22 different colors and patterns. To buy: amazon.com, $47 FlySheep Aztec Bed in a Bag Amazon African safari vibes calling your name? This 7-piece bedroom set includes a comforter in a geometric arrow print similar to the Zulu collection. You’ll also get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillow cases, and two pillow shams to complete the look. To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $60) Classic Turkish Towels Amazon Soothing spa vibes can still be yours for just a little less thanks to these Turkish cotton towels. Similar to the Garden Trellis collection’s towels, these come in a beautiful blue hue and include six towels total (two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths). Of course, you can also find seven other hues to match your bathroom decor. To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $30)