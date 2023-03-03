Significant Snow Fell in the Arizona Desert — See Photos of the Unlikely Winter Wonderland

The snow, which blanketed much of the state in white powder, appeared as far south as Nogales, which sits on the Mexican border.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023

Arizona’s desert, normally revered for its warm, dry climate, was covered in snow Thursday as cold temperatures moved in.

The snow, which blanketed much of the state in white powder, appeared as far south as Nogales, which sits on the Mexican border, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Further north, snow coated street signs and frozen tree branches in North Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Fire Department tweeted.

“After all the rain & snow throughout the state, please use extreme caution if you must travel today,” the Public Safety Department tweeted along with the type of winter wonderland images no one would expect to see in the desert.

By Friday, temperatures had started to warm up in Phoenix but still hovered at 61 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Weather Channel. Temperatures were expected to reach into the high 60s and low 70s through the weekend and into next week.

But the cold spell wasn’t over yet and low temperatures were expected to range from the mid-30s to lower 40s, the National Weather Service Phoenix noted.

While snow in Arizona may be surprising (and is unusual in the southern part of the state), it’s actually somewhat common in Flagstaff. In fact, the town has an average annual snowfall of more than 100 inches, according to the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s even possible to ski there at the Arizona Snowbowl, which sits at a base elevation of 9,200 feet and features 777 skiable acres, according to the mountain.

This year, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport has reported 47 consecutive days where the snow depth was 10 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service Flagstaff.

The Arizona snowfall comes just days after California’s Yosemite National Park was forced to close following a dumping that resulted in up to 15 feet of snow in parts.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Snow at Yosemite
Yosemite National Park Closed Indefinitely After Receiving Up to 15 Feet of Snow — See the Photos
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State
Snow covered town of Telluride, Colorado
7 Best Small-town Ski Destinations in America
A crowd of people walking around taking photos among the art installation Seven Magic Mountains
15 Best Day Trips From Las Vegas — From National Parks to the Extraterrestrial Highway
Plonlein street with city gates, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria, Germany
23 Most Beautiful Small Towns Around the World — From Popular Spots to Hidden Gems
Yosemite National Park and Chateau du Sureau
How I Fell in Love With This Popular U.S. National Park During a Surprise Snowstorm
Autumn on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire
11 of the Most Affordable States to Own a Vacation Home
Bryce Canyon National Park Utah Winter Snow
7 Best National Parks to Visit in Winter
Aerial view of Sun Valley, Idaho
20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S.
Biltmore Estate in winter
13 Best Places To Go in the Winter, From Ski Resorts to Sunny Beaches
Exterior of the cottages at Deplar Farms in Iceland during the wintertime
How to Take an Unforgettable Winter Trip to Iceland — Northern Lights, Gorgeous Inns, and Frozen Waterfalls Included
Durango & Silverton narrow gauge railroad
The Most Beautiful Winter Train Rides in North America
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel decorated for the holidays
20 Hotels in Warm-weather Destinations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Busy airport
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Winter Storm Moves Across the U.S. Ahead of Holiday Travel — What to Do If Your Flight Is Affected
Million Dollar Highway in Colorado during winter
13 Beautiful Winter Drives Around the United States
Arc'teryx Sentinel
The 12 Best Ski Jackets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed