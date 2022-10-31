Smoky Mountains National Park Closes Select Trails As Bears Prepare for Winter — What to Know

“Generally bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” the NPS wrote.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Sign, Great Entrance sign to Smoky Mountains National Park
Photo:

Jerry Whaley/Getty Images

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several trails due to black bears feed in the area, preparing for hibernation.

The park temporarily closed both the Gatlinburg Trail, between Gatlinburg and the Sugarlands Visitor Center, and the Twin Creeks Trail, between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center, according to the National Park Service. The trails were closed both for the safety of park goers as well as to allow the black bears to prepare for their winter hibernation by feeding on acorns undisturbed.  

During this time, the bears may travel more than 30 miles to feed on particular oak trees.

“Generally bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” the NPS wrote in its advisory. “They will often feed for more than 12 hours a day and can be concentrated in areas where abundant food sources are found. During this time period, normally wary bears may act aggressively to defend these areas.”

If hikers see a black bear, the NPS recommends they keep their distance and use binoculars, a telephoto lens, or a spotting scope to see them. In fact, it is illegal to purposely get within 150 feet of a black bear. 

If a bear does start to follow a park goer, the NPS said they should change direction. But if the bear doesn’t stop, the park goer needs to stand their ground, and if it gets closer, people should talk loudly or shout and act aggressively to intimidate the bear. Travelers carrying bear spray should discharge it when the bear comes within 20 yards.

About 1,500 bears are estimated to live in the park, which sits between North Carolina and Tennessee, and can weigh more than 600 pounds in the fall when preparing for winter.

Beyond the trails that are closed, there are plenty of ways to see and stay in Smoky Mountains National Park from luxurious glamping camps to exploring its relatively untouched landscape that earned it UNESCO World Heritage status.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Yosemite winter at the gates
Your Guide to Visiting Yosemite in Winter — Skiing, Snowshoeing, and the Epic 'Firefall' Included
Visit U.S. National Parks
The Best Times to Save on a Trip to America's Most Popular National Parks
BestDrives_3x2
10 Best National Parks to Drive Through for a Scenic Road Trip
River flows near North Cascades National Park
Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting Washington's North Cascades National Park
Herd of American Bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
Why You Should Book a Winter Trip to Yellowstone National Park
The road curves around the stunning Oxbow Bend during the peak of autumn in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
The Best National Park in Every State
Exterior view on the waterfront of Klahoose Wilderness Resort
This Remote Resort in Canada Is Working to Preserve Indigenous Culture Through Hospitality
Downtown viewed from above in the summer season in Gaitlinburg, TN
11 of the Best Small Towns for Recent College Grads
Lifestyle image of glamping tent at Sun RV Resorts at El Capitan
5 Under-the-radar Glamping Sites Across the U.S.
A Carriage ride past the Visitor Center in Downtown Lexington
This Small Virginia City Is the Perfect Home Base for Beautiful Hikes, Scenic Drives, and an International Dark Sky Park With Epic Stargazing
Yosemite National Park at sunset
7 of the Best National Parks for Seniors
A tigeress with her two juvenile cubs (Bengal tigers, also called "Royal Tiger", Panthera tigris tigris) walking on a road in the green jungle. In the background a car with tourists and photographers is visible
Why India Should Be Your Next Safari Destination
Lone Mountain Ranch
10 Montana Ski Resorts Perfect for a Winter Adventure
Tent camping next to Lake Wenatchee State Park, Washington
12 Best Washington State Parks for Camping
Sunrise at Garden Of The Gods Park, Colorado Springs
How to Plan the Perfect Colorado Springs Getaway — at Any Time of Year
View of Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, on a sunny autumn day
How to Plan the Perfect Adirondacks Vacation in Any Season — Charming Towns and Gorgeous Hikes Included