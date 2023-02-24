Skiers and Snowboarders Are Ditching Their Goggles for These Sleek, Anti-fog Snow Sunglasses

The adjustable, polarized sunglasses are equipped with anti-glare and anti-fog features for a crystal clear view in any condition.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 24, 2023

Smith Embark Sunglasses Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

Avid skiers and snowboarders know that a day on the slopes requires a lot of gear — and we mean a lot of gear. If you’re a minimalist packer and don’t want your ski bag to be weighed down with bulky gear, shoppers have discovered the ultimate hack for lightening their load with the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses

Designed to protect your eyes like traditional ski goggles, these sleek polarized sunglasses feature a non-slip grip that keeps them in place throughout your run. But, the best part is that you can also wear them as your everyday sunglasses, so you don’t have to spend the day wearing uncomfortable ski goggles (or worrying if you forgot to pack them); all you need are these trusty sunnies and you're all set for après-ski. 

Embark Sunglasses
Smith.

To buy: smithoptics.com, $239

Of course, a product this versatile, stylish, and downright revolutionary is bound to sell out, and we predict that the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses aren't going to stay in stock through the remainder of ski season. Right now, four of the eight colors they come in are sold-out, but there's still time to grab the other ones; shoppers have their choice between the matte black-copper blue chrome, matte purple-opal chrome, white-plantinum, and black-gray green chrome pairs. 

Another reason shoppers can't enough of the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses is because of their thoughtful design, which includes UV and visible light activated Glacier Photochromic lenses that are less temperature sensitive than the ones used on traditional goggles (meaning your visibility won't be distorted in frigid conditions and you won't have to worry about them fogging up). The lens' ChromaPop technology also boasts impressive color- and contrast-boosting properties, further enhancing your view. 

Embark Sunglasses
Smith.

To buy: smithoptics.com, $239

 What's more, the Smith sunglasses come with removable and ventilated side shields to add peripheral light coverage. And, their temple arms are adjustable so you can create a customizable fit that's comfortable for your face shape. For added security, the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses also come with a retainer strap similar to that of traditional ski goggles, which the brand notes is useful during technical ascents and high-speed descents — or, if you have a small face and find you need a tighter fit. 

Other convenient features include the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses' AutoLock hinges that allow you to easily open and close them with one hand, the cushy temple and nose pads, and hydroleophobic lens coatings that simultaneously prevent fog, provide clearer optics, and ensure easy cleaning. Plus, every pair comes with a microfiber bag and hard case for hassle-free, on-the-go spot cleaning and storage. 

Embark Sunglasses
Smith.

To buy: smithoptics.com, $239 

As we previously mentioned, the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses have earned high praise from skiers, snowboarders, mountaineers, travelers, and beyond for their high-performing construction. One reviewer called them "by far my favorite and most versatile pair of sunnies. From ice climbing to the summits of volcanoes in Hawaii, these things are with me. I love them for mountain biking too and really appreciate how modular and adaptive they are." 

Chiming in, another Smith shopper added, "I've had problems with glacier goggles fogging up on the uphill, but these haven't had that issue." They continued, "[They're] well ventilated, [have] lots of coverage, [and] stay on my face well while skiing. The transition lenses work as expected, ranging from almost translucent in low light to max darkness on bright snowy days." 

Embark Sunglasses
Smith.

To buy: smithoptics.com, $239 

A third customer wrote, "The polarized lenses on these things do a great job of blocking glare. I love the plastic shaders on the side as they help cut the glare and amplify the ability of the lens. I also like the built in chums that help them stay on your face… Plus, the style makes me feel like James Bond. I love these shades." And, a final reviewer declared, "I opt for them over my goggles for almost all conditions while touring." 

Trust us, you don't want to hit the slopes in anything other than the Smith Optics Embark Sunglasses. Grab a pair today and prepare to be amazed at just how comfortable they are.

At the time of publishing, the price was $239. 

