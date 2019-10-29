The World's Coolest Hotel Pools

Just about everyone loves a swimming pool — even if it’s just a place to relax in a lounge chair with an icy drink and show off your new swimsuit. Umbrellas, palm trees, lounges, swanky cabanas, and cocktail service enhance the experience.

But, what is the cool factor that makes a pool especially memorable? Like so many things, when it comes to travel and vacationing, opinions vary. Some travelers prefer large pools with lap lanes for exercise, while others look for smaller, more-intimate pools like the one at the Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé. And many enjoy a pool with a view of the sea, giving them the feeling of being at the beach — but without the sand. Infinity pools, like the Oasis Pool at The Mulia Villas create this illusion very nicely.

Extravagant settings, like rooftops, cruise ships, and mountains are also pretty cool, and the infinity pool atop Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands is a perfect example of that. Some vacationers love to be pampered, so fully-equipped cabanas, expansive lounges, cushioned shade chairs, attentive service, and butlers to attend to every need (including sunscreen) are a must.

Whatever your perfect pool involves, you’ll probably find it on this list of cool pools from all around the world.