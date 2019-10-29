The World's Coolest Hotel Pools
Just about everyone loves a swimming pool — even if it’s just a place to relax in a lounge chair with an icy drink and show off your new swimsuit. Umbrellas, palm trees, lounges, swanky cabanas, and cocktail service enhance the experience.
But, what is the cool factor that makes a pool especially memorable? Like so many things, when it comes to travel and vacationing, opinions vary. Some travelers prefer large pools with lap lanes for exercise, while others look for smaller, more-intimate pools like the one at the Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé. And many enjoy a pool with a view of the sea, giving them the feeling of being at the beach — but without the sand. Infinity pools, like the Oasis Pool at The Mulia Villas create this illusion very nicely.
Extravagant settings, like rooftops, cruise ships, and mountains are also pretty cool, and the infinity pool atop Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands is a perfect example of that. Some vacationers love to be pampered, so fully-equipped cabanas, expansive lounges, cushioned shade chairs, attentive service, and butlers to attend to every need (including sunscreen) are a must.
Whatever your perfect pool involves, you’ll probably find it on this list of cool pools from all around the world.
The Mulia Villas, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Why it’s cool: There are several pools at The Mulia Villas, but the oceanfront infinity Oasis Pool is easily the most stunning. The beautifully crafted statues of Balinese women carrying daily offerings create an environment of serenity — and the views of the Indian Ocean are hard to top.
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, California
Why it’s cool: The resort’s Coliseum Pool is perfectly circular and 136 feet in diameter, making it one of the world’s largest round pools. The pool floor is covered with hand-cut blue mosaic tiles, and the pool is surrounded by private cabanas and sunbathing areas. Oh, and it just so happens to overlook the Pacific Ocean.
Marriott Marquis Houston, Houston, Texas
Why it’s cool: This rooftop pool’s lazy river mimics the shape of the state of Texas and surrounds an island of lounge chairs and umbrellas. Here, lucky guests can sunbathe in a Texas tribute 110 feet off the ground. Bonus: There’s also an infinity pool overlooking Houston.
Edgewood Tahoe, Stateline, Nevada
Why it’s cool: The year-round lakefront heated pool and hot tub are surrounded by tall trees with views of the Sierras and Lake Tahoe. Sunshine, mountain air, and fire pits for chilly evenings make this pool inviting in any season.
AmaMagna by AmaWaterways, Danube River
Why it’s cool: This outdoor heated pool is on the top deck of a cruise ship, so as you sail the Danube River the scenery continues to change. Grab a cocktail from the bar, and if there’s a chill in the air, you can warm up in the nearby hot tub.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy
Why it’s cool: This pool’s cool factor is its location. It floats on top of Lake Como’s waters and is surrounded by green hills and elegant Italian villas — including the historic Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Relax on the pool’s edge or on the adjacent “beach” under an umbrella.
The Shore Club Turks & Caicos, Turks & Caicos Islands
Why it’s cool: Guests can swim to the coral stone bar in the center of the elegant Grand Colonnade Pool for a mid-swim drink. Surrounded by classic cabanas, inviting lounge chairs, and umbrellas, the pool is set in the heart of The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach.
The Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai City, Hawaii
Why it’s cool: This lagoon-style, free-form central pool winds its way through verdant gardens, palms, and tropical flowers, creating secluded areas for lounging and swimming. A cascading waterfall, hot tub, serene adults-only area, and oversized lounge chairs form an inviting outdoor scene.
Dream Hollywood, Hollywood, California
Why it’s cool: This rooftop pool, which is surrounded by palm trees, luxe lounges, and cabanas, offers 360-degree views of Los Angeles. When you’re done swimming and sunning, the pool disappears with the push of a button and a dance floor takes its place.
The adjacent Highlight Room serves cocktails, beverages, and food.
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Why it’s cool: Swim-up bars, in-water seating, and views of the Pacific Ocean (with a Pedregal Mountain backdrop) make this property’s pools hard to resist. For those looking for more privacy, each room boasts its own plunge pool and expansive view, giving guests plenty of cool pool options.
Thompson Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Why it’s cool: This infinity pool is the centerpiece of a 30,000-square-foot rooftop playground and includes a swim-up bar, luxurious cabanas, two restaurants, and panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Stay cool in your submerged pool lounger and enjoy sea breezes with cocktail in hand.
Andronis Arcadia, Oia, Santorini, Greece
Why it’s cool: The largest pool on the island clocks in at nearly 5,000-square-feet and comes with a sunscreen concierge. Guests have their own plunge pool, but the huge, cabana-surrounded infinity pool is hard to top.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, Palm Springs, California
Why it’s cool: The mountain views from this seventh-story rooftop pool make guests forget they’re in the middle of downtown Palm Springs. The Kimpton Rowan’s expansive pool is surrounded by cabanas and lounges and the adjacent High Bar provides refreshment. The property’s 4 Saints restaurant can be found on the hotel roof as well.
The Setai Miami Beach, Miami, Florida
Why it’s cool: What’s cool here are the three infinity pools that are kept at the perfect temperature: 75-degrees for the lap pool, 85-degrees for the center pool, and 90-degrees for the family pool. The pools are situated beachfront for views of the ocean, sunrise, and sunset and are lined with tiles made in Spain using recycled beverage bottles.
Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé, Le Grand-Lucé, France
Why it’s cool: This pool was once a fountain in the intricately landscaped garden of this 18th century neoclassical French chateau. Set on an 80-acre estate in the countryside outside of Paris, the chateau’s pool is surrounded by lounge chairs that welcome you to sit and imagine the history of this unique property that’s still surrounded by the original medieval walls.
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Why it’s cool: Three pools — including one saltwater pool — extend from a man-made island into the Arabian Sea and create the illusion of being part of the sea. Butler-serviced cabanas, luxurious sunbeds, and dining provide the ultimate pampering experience — all while guests kick back at the sail-shaped upscale resort.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Why it’s cool: You can swim or snorkel in a pool that’s actually a lava-rock aquarium stocked with thousands of colorful fish, spotted eagle rays, and more than 98 species of tropical sea life. Fresh and ocean water combine in the 1.8 million gallon pool that moves along with the tide.
The Arrabelle at Vail Square, Vail, Colorado
Why it’s cool: This is the only rooftop pool in Vail Village and the scenic spot offers 360-degree views of the town and surrounding slopes. Beautiful in both the summer and the winter, the nearly pool-sized hot tub is a popular après-ski spot during the ski season.
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Sacramento, California
Why it’s cool: This rooftop pool overlooks the Golden 1 Center, host to big-name concerts and basketball games, and the deck is lined with trees, cabanas, and lounge chairs.
The nearby Revival at the Sawyer provides poolside food and drinks — and when the retractable glass doors open, guests are able to experience the music and watch the game from the rooftop.
Angsana Lang Co, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
Why it’s cool: This resort offers an expansive pool that meanders through the property lazy-river style. Bordered by lush landscaping and umbrella-topped lounges, the river passes under graceful bridges along the way.
Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore
Why it’s cool: The world’s largest infinity pool sits atop three skyscrapers in a long boat-like structure and delivers thrilling views of the city sitting 57 levels below.
Sunbathe on a luxurious poolside lounger or swim to the pool’s edge to take in the panorama of Singapore and Marina Bay. Then, relax in the shade of a palm tree with a glass of champagne in hand.
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Why it’s cool: The resort, set on a cliff overlooking the sea, has four pools to choose from, but Vista Pool is a favorite. This saltwater pool and hot tub offer stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and have private cabanas for guests age 13 and older.