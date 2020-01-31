The Best Things to Do in San Diego, From the Beach to the Barrio

Known for nearly perfect year-round weather, San Diego’s climate of warm, dry summers, mild winters, and minimal rainfall is just one reason for its popularity as a tourist destination. Visitors usually head for its beaches, lively downtown neighborhoods, world-famous Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and outdoor activities. At the same time, restaurants, museums, theaters, and shops vie for attention and attract guests to come in and see what they have to offer.

Near the border with Mexico, San Diego’s history is intertwined with its southern neighbor, and art, food, and entertainment demonstrate the richness of the cultural exchange. There’s fun and nightlife in the vibrant downtown Gaslamp Quarter and excellent dining in nearby Little Italy.

Hotels, motels, and a range of lodging promise comfortable places to call home while visiting San Diego, and public transportation is convenient. With so many things to do, San Diego has something to keep everyone happy from sunrise to sunset and beyond.

We’ve gathered a few ideas to help visitors make plans or add to their San Diego itinerary.