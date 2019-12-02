Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation

On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.

While the best all-inclusive cruises are mostly in the luxury category, there are some more affordable all-inclusive cruise lines that are ideal for family vacations. It's even possible to quantify the perks and often find real value.

One of the most all-inclusive cruise lines, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, did a price comparison showing that when you add in the included air, hotel stay, alcohol, excursions, and gratuities, the difference between cruising in a suite on the more luxurious Regent compared to one on a big mainstream ship was only a few dollars a day.

Related: The 2019 World's Best Cruise Lines

Scott Kertes, president of Hartford Holidays Travel, says consumers need to carefully note what’s included and compare apples to apples. “In the case of Regent, people might get sticker shock at, say 20 percent more, but they are including 40 percent more. You can literally step on your ship with no money in your pocket.” But on a lot of “all-inclusive” ships, he adds, it’s not that you have no bill, but rather a lesser bill.

Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of Azamara Cruises, says that line recently moved to be more inclusive to simplify pricing for its international clientele. A selection of wine, beer, and spirits is now complimentary; passengers can upgrade if they choose. “If all of a sudden they want a Dom Pérignon champagne, they are going to have to pay for that,” he says.

Whether you're looking for Mediterranean cruises that are perfect for relaxing in the sun or river cruises through Asia or Europe, there's an all-inclusive cruise for you. Here's what the best all-inclusive cruise lines have to offer.

Related: Guide to Cruise Vacations