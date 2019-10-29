Have a destination on your bucket list that’s just out of your budget? You might be able to book that trip for less than you think, depending on the time of year you visit. For example, go to Japan in the winter, not during cherry blossom season, to save a few bucks. Or go to Hawaii during the shoulder season to enjoy warm weather without paying peak prices.

Kayak.com’s “Travel Hacker Guide” tells users when airfare to certain destinations is cheaper, picking a handful of destinations for each month of the year. By using this tool and traveling during a low season, you can save hundreds (or even thousands) on your dream trip. Need a little more travel inspiration? Check out our list of the 50 best places to travel this year.

These are the cheapest places to travel for each month of the year.

