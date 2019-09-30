33 Carry-on Must-haves T+L Editors Always Bring With Them. Every Time. No Matter Where.

The proper packing of a carry-on bag is a skill that takes time to perfect. Unless, of course, you’ve got access to a comprehensive list from a group of frequent fliers — say, Travel + Leisure’s editors?

Regardless of whether you’re packing a tote bag, backpack, or wheeled bag, it’s what's inside that counts, so we put together a list of absolute must-have travel items and some personal recommendations for the best in each category.

When packing your carry-on, you’ll first want to focus on creating a seamless airport experience and things like a travel wallet and an easily accessible toiletry pouch will help you stay organized and breeze through security. Then, make sure your in-flight experience is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. This is where travel essentials like headphones, snacks, and a travel pillow will come in.

And finally, while it’s only the worst-case scenario, there’s always a possibility your checked luggage may not make it to your destination when you do. So you’ll also want to board with anything that would make it less of a headache to spend a day or two waiting to be reunited with your belongings, like your power converter and all of your chargers.

With these 33 travel must-haves, you’ll be prepared for anything your trip throws at you, be it lost luggage, noisy plane neighbors, less-than-ideal weather, and so much more.

