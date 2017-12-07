The Best Men’s Travel Gifts Under $50

By John Scarpianto and Kendall Cornish
December 19, 2019
Courtesy of Respective Retailers

These affordable travel gifts for men may each be under $50, but they are sure to surprise and delight any traveling man in your life.

Road warriors will appreciate practical solutions like a travel-ready shave set or a recovery kit that’s intended for new dads (but also pretty perfect for a long-haul flight). And the adventurous traveler will be thrilled to unwrap a straw that converts contaminated water to drinkable water as he’s drinking it.

There are fun gift ideas, too, like a travel-sized beer pong kit and a cheeky cookbook that’s specifically designed for the inevitable hangover.

This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guides ever. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone — from the techies to the aviation nerds — on your list. Here are our top picks for men.

Timex Southview Watch

Courtesy of Amazon

You don’t always have to empty the bank for a sleek looking watch. Timex offers this casual Southview with a sleek and soft leather strap. It’s water-resistant and made in the U.S to boot.

To buy: amazon.com, $49

‘The Hungover Cookbook’

Courtesy of Amazon

It’s exactly what it sounds like for when he needs it most.

To buy: amazon.com, $9

Orvis Engraved Brass Luggage Tags

Courtesy of Orvis

To buy: orvis.com, $49

To buy: orvis.com, $49

Swiss Army Knife

Courtesy of Amazon

While not quite TSA-friendly, pocketknives remain extremely useful for everyday tasks — think screwdriver, wine opener, scissors, and can opener all in one. Swiss Army is the go-to brand, as it offers a lifetime warranty.

To buy: amazon.com, $36

Craft Beer Glass Set

Courtesy of Amazon

This sampler set includes one of each glass: a classic pilsner, an English pub, Belgian ale, craft pub glass, porter/stout, and wheat beer.

To buy: amazon.com, $45

Anthony Bourdain Remembered

Courtesy of Amazon

“If I’m an advocate of anything, it’s to move…walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food.” Gift this tribute to the legacy of a master traveler, chef, and culture connoisseur to any man with the same qualities.

To buy: amazon.com, $18

Encyclopedic Prints

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

Artist Gene Rogovitz pays homage to well-known objects — he’s been surfing since the age of seven — with his collection of vintage-inspired prints. There’s also a bicycle and an LP.

To buy: uncommongoods.com, from $25

LifeStraw

Courtesy of Amazon

This award-winning water filter is truly a must-have for any backpacker. As an alternative to iodine tablets and cumbersome pumps, it will filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water into drinkable form.

To buy: amazon.com, $12

Minnetonka Moccasins

Courtesy of Nordstrom

There’s nothing like stepping into a warm pair of moccasins on a cold day, and Minnetonka has been making some of the best for more than 70 years.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $46

Orvis Railroad Spike Bottle Opener

Courtesy of Orvis

Perfect for any train enthusiast, this authentic railroad spike converted into a bottle opener is a sentimental gift that any man can carry with him on hikes, road and camping trips, and what have he for years to come. 

To buy: orvis.com, $19 (originally $29)

Yeti Tumbler

Courtesy of Amazon

With double-walled stainless steel, this tumbler will keep his coffee hot for hours on end, even in chilly weather.

To buy: amazon.com, $35

The Art of Shaving Starter Kit

Courtesy of Art of Shaving

A close shave shouldn’t be a struggle on the road. This travel-friendly kit features a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a genuine badger shaving brush — all products which The Art of Shaving has spent years of research developing to guarantee optimal smoothness.

To buy: dermstore.com, $21

