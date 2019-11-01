If the end of December leaves you with post-holiday blues, a trip, even just for a long weekend, might be the antidote you need. Once you decide to take a winter vacation, you'll need to choose where to go, but don't worry — we have some suggestions to help you get started. Whether you want to warm up in a tropical setting or dive right into winter, our list of the best places to travel in January has something for everyone.

Icy cold weather and unique experiences await in Harbin, China at the annual Ice and Snow Festival. Travel at the end of January to catch the Chinese New Year festivities in a megacity like Beijing or Shanghai during your trip to China (Chinese New Year is on January 25, 2020). For another snowy escape, visit the Brainerd Lakes area of Minnesota for the annual ice fishing competition. British Columbia’s mountains and ski slopes are a paradise for winter sports fans, with powdery snow and cozy lodges.

In Amsterdam, the annual Light Festival illuminates the city’s canals and streets with creations by local and international artists. The city also celebrates National Tulip Day in January, recognizing its beloved flower. The floral celebrations continue in the United States, as Los Angeles begins the year with Pasadena’s Rose Parade, featuring spectacular floats covered entirely with blossoms, seeds, and leaves. L.A.’s comfortable weather makes it a great place to be in January, and there’s so much to do in this California city.

If you’re seeking warm weather, consider Cartagena in the southern hemisphere (where it’s summer in January), or head to Barbados or the Florida Keys. Bangkok’s weather is ideal in January, and its impressive street food scene makes it a must-visit destination for foodies. Enjoy beaches and outdoor activities in Bermuda, located just a short flight away from the U.S. Whether you head for snow or sun, start 2020 in the best way by traveling.

These are our picks for the best places to travel in January.