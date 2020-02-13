The Best All-inclusive Family Resorts
Vacations are meant to take you away from the demands of daily life so you can relax and reset — but that’s almost impossible when the kids are begging for an expensive excursion and you’re already over budget.
If you want a truly care-free family vacation, the answer is to pay upfront for an all-inclusive experience so your crew can enjoy the resort’s food, drinks, entertainment, and activities worry-free. It won’t matter if you want another round of cocktails or your kids can’t seem to get their fill of horseback riding — it's already been paid for. The result is less stress and more quality family time.
The best part is that the all-inclusive experience can be found all over the world. Whether you picture your family sprawled out in a cabana on a white sand beach or taking in the sunset by horseback under the big Montana sky — there’s a top-notch all-inclusive resort waiting to welcome you.
To get you started, we’ve selected family-friendly all-inclusive resorts from destinations as varied as Kenya, Montana, and Turks and Caicos. Once a property catches your eye, take the time to hammer out the details so you can maximize the all-inclusive offerings when you arrive on-property.
These are the 16 best all-inclusive family resorts.
Related: More family vacation ideas
Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
This all-inclusive resort on the shores of Cap Cana’s Juanillo Beach is not only family-friendly, it’s brand-new. The Hyatt Ziva opened in December 2019, so guests will be treated to sparkling new everything — and that includes the property’s incredible amenities. Kids will love the water park — hello lazy river and slides — while adults can explore the resort’s sprawling infinity pools and swim-up bars.
Guests also have access to the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana’s sister property — making the property perfect for groups with a range of ages and interests or multi-generational families.
Bluefields Bay Villas, Jamaica
This luxury resort invites families to experience the island’s less-visited south coast. The all-inclusive property delivers spacious villa accommodations and plenty of family-friendly bonuses — like a 24-hour butler, personal chef, and private pool and beach access. If that isn’t enticing enough, what about up to 9 hours of daily child or adult care? At Bluefields Bay Villas, it’s all included under one flat rate.
The resort’s six villas range in size from two-bedrooms for a family of four to six-bedrooms for a family of 13.
Beaches Turks & Caicos, Turks and Caicos
If you’re looking for a beachy, Caribbean experience, this all-inclusive resort is practically impossible to beat. Kids will be entertained for hours in the 45,000-square-foot water park and the property’s 10 pools, while adults can find a moment of quiet walking the 12-mile beach or exploring the resort’s five themed villages.
C Lazy U Ranch, Colorado
This year-round guest ranch in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains recently celebrated 100 years of welcoming families to it’s western, dude-ranch style property. Here, you can escape the grind of daily life on a lengthy trail ride or hole up in your cozy, yet luxurious cabin at the end of a long day under the bright Colorado sun.
At C Lazy U, you can take advantage of the property’s packed activity schedule, or create your own itinerary. The kids and teens programs cater to children of all ages, giving parents time to rest, relax, and explore.
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, St. Lucia
It doesn’t matter if you imagine chasing your kids up and down endless water slides or relaxing in an adults-only oasis — you can have both at this two-in-one resort. The island’s largest water park provides endless fun, while the adults-only Harmony wing of the resort delivers peace and quiet.
The property is located on 85 acres along Saint Lucia’s south coast and has nine restaurants, seven bars, five pools, and an oceanfront spa.
Woodloch Pines Resort, Pennsylvania
Constantly rated as one of America’s top all-inclusive, family resorts, this Poconos property has been family-owned since 1958. The four-season resort is nestled on a mountain lake, and delivers fun for the whole family — including over 30 activities scheduled daily, a giant rock climbing wall, indoor and outdoor pools, water sports, and nightly entertainment.
The all-inclusive rate also includes excursions like horseback riding, fishing, skiing, and boating.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda, Mexico
This family-friendly oasis is set in a protected mangrove forest right on Mexico’s Caribbean Sea. The giant, all-inclusive property boasts 22 restaurants and bars and a water park with three pools, five slides, and giant water buckets. Kids can spend the day in the Kids Zone —with workshops, activities, and a game room — while parents can enjoy a spa treatment or spend the day immersed in a quiet water ritual.
Mohonk Mountain House, New York
If you — or your kids — have ever dreamed of staying in a castle, this is the property for you. Founded by the Smiley family in 1869, this iconic Victorian castle property welcomes families to enjoy its farm-to-table cuisine and the 40,000 acres of forest that surrounds it. In the winter, families can snowshoe or cross-country ski 30 miles of trails or ice skate in the open-air pavilion. In the warmer months, explore Lake Mohonk by stand-up paddleboard or kayak, or hike over 85 miles of trails.
Rancho de los Caballeros, Arizona
This luxury dude ranch sits on 20,000 acres of Arizona desert with views of the Bradshaw Mountains. Family-owned-and-operated since 1948, this stunning property brings families together through activities like horseback riding, tennis, and guided nature programs. There’s plenty to keep you entertained, but if you want to check another item off your bucket list, the Grand Canyon is just under four hours away.
Tortuga Lodge & Gardens, Costa Rica
Everything about Tortuga Lodge & Gardens is designed to reflect the natural surroundings, so you won’t find a blaring TV in your bedroom or background music in the lodge. The property sits on the river on the Caribbean coastline of Costa Rica.
An all-inclusive stay is optional, but hard to pass up. Guests rave about the food and facilities, and you can explore the highlights of the area — think Tortuguero National Park and Tortuguero Village — under one, affordable rate.
The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana
This upscale, all-inclusive property delivers an authentic western feel with five-star amenities, like a four-lane bowling alley and guided fly fishing and horseback riding. You can book a stay in a suite, luxury home, a converted barn, or sleep nestled under the stars in high-end canvas tents.
The all-inclusive rate includes farm-to-table meals and year-round activities on the property’s 6,600 spacious acres.
Lewa Safari Camp, Kenya
This may be the property where Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed before he proposed, but every visitor to this all-inclusive resort is treated like royalty. Guests stay in large tented bedrooms with fireplaces and en-suite bathrooms, and all-inclusive bookings include all on-property meals and drinks.
When you’re ready to explore, you’ll have access to 65,000 acres of private protected wilderness that’s home to lions, leopards, and jackals. The largest concentration of Grevy’s zebras live in the area, and there are over 200 black and white rhinos. All of the Lewa Safari Camp’s profits are reinvested directly into the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy’s efforts of conservation and community.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida
You don’t have to travel to the Caribbean for a beachy family vacation. Club Med is known for their all-inclusive stays, and the company’s only U.S. property doesn’t disappoint. Located along the St. Lucie River, guests enjoy endless food and drinks, water and land sports, and entertainment. Kids ages 4-17 can join the Kids Club, while the ‘rents can get a moment of peace at the adults-only infinity pool.
Migis Lodge, Maine
You can step away from it all at this retreat on Sebago Lake in southern Maine. Their all-inclusive offering includes all meals and activities — except motor boat activities. This family-oriented retreat has its own private island, tennis courts, kayaks, sail boats, and an on-site wellness center.
Family time is encouraged, but parents looking to get away for an afternoon can send their kids to the supervised programs for children.
Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Mexico
This property sits on a white-sand beach south of Cancun in the Riviera Maya. By booking an “Unlimited-Luxury” package, guests have access to unlimited food and drink, 24-hour room service, and poolside services. Families can enjoy free movies under the stars, hang by the pool, or check out one of the resort’s excursions.
Around 70 percent of the rooms have ocean views, and every room has at least one whirlpool.
The Tyler Place Family Resort, Vermont
It doesn’t get more family-friendly than this. The Tyler Place Family Resort has been dedicated to families for five generations, and it shows. The lakeside property boasts award-winning kids programs — think hikes through the wilderness and rock climbing — that will make your family vacation feel like summer camp. And when the older kids head off on the day’s adventure, the parent helpers can jump in to give parents of little ones a moment to enjoy their vacation kid-free.
The property is open from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.