This Airport Was Just Ranked No. 1 in the World by Skytrax

Singapore Changi Airport was voted the top airport in the world by Skytrax this year, once again.

Published on March 16, 2023
observation bridge of Rain Vortex as a train passes at Jewel Changi airport in Singapore
Photo:

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Singapore Changi Airport was voted the top airport in the world by Skytrax this year, once again reclaiming the No. 1 spot after falling to second best for the last couple years.

The Southeast Asian airport, known for its over-the-top activities from a butterfly garden to a rock climbing wall, was named the best in the world in 2023 for the 12th time after temporarily losing that title to Qatar’s Hamad International Airport in 2021 and 2022, according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. Singapore’s airport also took the top spot for the world’s best airport dining and the world’s best airport leisure amenities. 

The Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel also won the award for the best airport hotel for the eighth consecutive year.

“This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years,” Lee Seow Hiang, the chief executive officer for the Changi Airport Group, said in a statement. “To our passengers… Your continued support encourages us to keep pursuing service excellence as we expand our offerings to redefine the Changi Experience. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Changi Airport as we rediscover the magic of travel again.”

While no longer at the top, Hamad International Airport (known for having one of the best airport lounges in the world) took the second spot on the list along with recognition as having the best airport shopping, being the best airport in the Middle East, and being the cleanest airport in the Middle East. 

That was followed by Tokyo Haneda Airport, Seoul’s Incheon Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

In the United States, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport was named the top airport in North America. LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B was also named the best new airport terminal in the world and received a 5-Star airport terminal rating from Skytrax.

“Our goal at the Port Authority was to completely transform the customer experience at LaGuardia, from curb to gate, by building a brand-new, world-class airport,” Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, said in a statement. “Winning this prestigious award and becoming the first North American airport terminal to receive a 5-star rating from Skytrax proves that we have accomplished what many once said was impossible: elevate LaGuardia from worst to best.” 

These are the top 10 airports in the world for 2023, according to Skytrax:

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hamad International Airport
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
  4. Incheon International Airport
  5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
  6. Istanbul Airport
  7. Munich Airport
  8. Zurich Airport
  9. Narita International Airport
  10. Madrid-Barajas Airport
