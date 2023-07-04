These 'Dupe Destinations' Will Get You to Europe for Half the Price of a Flight to London or Paris

International travel has come with a hefty price tag this summer, causing many to put a pin in their plans. About 30 percent of Americans haven’t booked their flights yet, with 47 percent still deciding on their destinations, according to Skyscanner. But the flight booking platform is hoping to help passengers still fulfill their summer travel dreams by releasing its top alternative European destinations with significant savings, using its Destination Decider tool.

“Hunting out these underrated alternative destinations has never been more of a priority,” said Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s global travel trends expert, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. She said the company’s research showed that 93 percent of global travelers are open to going to a "dupe destination," with about 64 percent saying they’d especially do so to save money. “Skyscanner’s on hand to support travelers’ new ‘alternative’ streak with our money-saving tools like the Everywhere search.”

Here are the company’s affordable alternative destinations for four popular European cities.

Belfast Instead of London

Trading the British capital for Northern Ireland’s capital can save travelers up to 73 percent based on live prices for economy round-trip tickets, according to Skyscanner. “Anyone considering a trip to London to soak up Richard Curtis–inspired scenes of quaint pubs and narrow streets steeped in history, will undoubtedly fall in love with Belfast,” Lindsay said. “The city has the most charming, atmospheric pub scene.”

In fact, she herself has experienced that same vibe on a multigenerational trip with her parents, when they took the black cab tour to learn about the “struggles of the city through the eyes of the local people” and visited the Titanic Museum. “Be sure to allow time to drive up to Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge for breathtaking views,” she said of the bridge that dangles nearly 98 feet over the sea.

Girona Instead of Barcelona

Located about 67 miles northeast of Barcelona, Girona offers another look at Spain’s Catalonia region, with a thriving food scene and waterfront views “Girona is a pint-sized riverside city that is a great jumping off point for the Catalonia region,” Lindsay said of the destination that offers up to a 81 percent savings on flights. “The hills are popular with cyclists and provide a dramatic backdrop to the city.”

She noted that it’s also centrally located, being less than an hour from quieter beaches, like her favorite, Tamariu, as well as the area’s most iconic sites. “If you can’t resist a gawp at Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, Barcelona is only a 90-minute drive away," Lindsay said. "You can spend a few hours taking it in before smugly returning to the sleepier charm of Girona.”

Krakow Instead of Rome

Swapping the southern Polish city for the Eternal City might seem like a stretch, but Lindsay promises that there is a strong tie between the historical experiences, especially when flights are nearly 50 percent less expensive. “The stately market square is a gorgeous focal point, the Jewish quarter is essential to explore to understand more about the city, and an hour to Auschwitz Birkenau is a crucial historical visit,” she said of Krakow.

With one of the best preserved medieval centers on the continent, Lindsay added: “The city has historical interest on every corner, and it does so with such elegant charm, too."

Seville Instead of Madrid

“Seville is a city bursting with energy featuring elite Spanish soccer, tapas, and endless sunshine — the underrated charmer of Spain,” Lindsay said of the city in the country’s south. “I loved the packed rooftop bars bathed in sunshine and managed to catch some amazing soccer games.”

With Skyscanner seeing up to 56 percent savings on flights, it’s well worth the trade off. “Seville’s bar scene is designed to be lingered over; bars made to lean on, wine perfect for sipping and orders chalked down in front of you,” she said. “Seville is one of Europe’s great cities, and easily rivals a trip to Barcelona or Madrid.”

How to Find More Alternatives on Skyscanner

Skyscanner's "destination experts" landed on these top swaps by looking at the 50 most popular destinations booked on its site last year for "economy return travel in July and August 2022," per a press release. The experts then found 20 alternative destinations that met the same search criteria as the most popular destinations, but had significantly less expensive flights.

These dupe destinations aren’t the only alternative options for American travelers looking for an international getaway. Skyscanner also found 45 percent savings by swapping Paris for Budapest and 35 percent savings from subbing in Cabo San Lucas for Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Lindsay recommends both the Destination Decider tool and Everywhere search to help travelers find unexpected destinations that will satiate all their vacation desires.



