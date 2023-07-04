Amazon Is Practically Giving Away These Best-selling Earbuds for Less Than $30 Ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking to save big on high-quality, reliable wireless earbuds ahead of your next trip, look no further than the Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds. The best-sellers have received more than 32,000 five-star ratings, with Amazon shoppers praising them for their comfort, noise cancellation, and long battery life. And luckily, right now, you can score the earbuds for 46 percent off ahead of Prime Day 2023, bringing the price tag to as little as $25. (Psst, be sure to mark your calendar for the two-day shopping event happening on July 11 and 12.)

The earbuds are powered by Skullcandy’s 6mm drivers, which deliver extremely clear sound and a strong bass. Many Amazon shoppers complimented the “great sound quality” in their reviews. One customer noted that the “music quality is strong, even at the lowest audible device volume, it comes through clear without deafening or whispering.” Another happy user on their second pair of Skullcandy earbuds shared that they use them everyday; while “the sound quality isn't perfect,” they pointed out that “the value is awesome compared to something four or five times more expensive.”

Compatible with both the iPhone and Android, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds feature easy-to-use controls that allow you to adjust volume, take calls, skip tracks, adjust EQ modes, and even activate an assistant all without needing to use your phone. This basically means you can keep your phone concealed in your pocket, purse, or backpack, while you stay hands-free to navigate through the airport, city streets, etc.

Another impressive feature? Unlike other earbuds on the market — and even those much more expensive — shoppers swear that these never die. With a 24-hour battery life altogether (the earbuds alone can hold five hours of charge while the charging case can hold 19 hours), you can feel confident you’ll never have to worry about your earbuds dying on you during travel. In fact, the first 10 minutes of charge hold two full hours of play time! Not convinced? One shopper said, “I bought these suckers May 23. Today is June 15. I listen to them everyday for AT LEAST an hour before bed. I am just now charging them.”

Plus, these earbuds are water- and dust-resistant, so you don’t have to worry if you’re wearing them poolside, at the gym for a sweaty workout, or while getting caught in a light rain — but they do come in a protective case to give you extra peace of mind. Snap them up in three colorways on sale, including blue, mint green, and classic black, all with a one-year warranty should you need it.

And while the brand doesn’t claim that these are noise canceling, tons of reviewers mention that they do block out noise pretty well. One shopper wrote, “For me, the noise cancellation and long battery life make these perfect, given the price.” Another customer echoed the sentiment: “Very valuable, durable, and definitely noise-canceling. I can’t hear a thing at the gym! It tunes out everything.”

If you’re worried about them not being built to last, given the cheap price tag, you can purchase this set of earbuds with confidence. One buyer raved about their longevity and overall value: “I have owned these for about a year now, and they work just as good as they did when they were new.” So, what are you waiting for? Add the Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds to your Amazon shopping cart while they’re nearly half off. You might not see a better deal than this on these babies ahead of Prime Day 2023.

While these earbuds are a total steal at just $25, if you’re still searching for the perfect pair of wireless earbuds for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, read on for more affordable options on sale at Amazon right now.

