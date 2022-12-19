These Thermal Leggings Are the Perfect Cold-weather Travel Outfit — and They’re Up to 26% Off

Shoppers call them the “perfect leggings.”

By
Published on December 19, 2022

Leggings and yoga pants complete the classic airport look — one that’s both comfortable and versatile. The only problem? They’re often made of thin material that won’t actually keep you warm on your winter travels (or let’s face it, under that cold airplane air conditioning).

To help you achieve maximum comfort and warmth throughout your travels and day-to-day life, the fan-favorite Skims Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings can keep you cozy and undeniably chic. Right now, these leggings — which have earned a near-perfect 4.3-star rating at Nordstrom — are up to 26 percent off, and with eight stylish colors to choose from, you may not be able to stop yourself with just one pair.

These soft, thermal leggings are both form fitting and breathable, making them the perfect pants to wear while traveling. Made with 95 percent cotton and five percent elastane, these high-quality pants sit comfortably with a high-rise elastic waistband, and even feature a unique cover-stitch detail that sets them apart from your other leggings. 

With sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, the neutral shades are currently on sale for 26 percent off the usual price, bringing them down to just $38. Plus, the thermal aspect of these leggings lends itself to ski vacations, cold-weather hiking trips, and other winter activities.

Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of this classic Skims legging, with one person raving, “I really love the fit,” adding, “I’ve worn them several times and they’ve held up really well (maintained shape and no pilling.) I’m keeping them for casual wear and thinking about using them as long johns for [the] New England winter.”

Another shopper called them the “perfect leggings,” noting that they “feel like skin” and are “so soft and comfortable.” Further, one customer even shared, “When I’m wearing them I can barely tell they’re on, they are so comfortable,” adding that they will be “buying [them] in every single color.” Another shopper wrote, “The thermal leggings are an awesome hybrid of warm and comfy.”

With a flattering fit, soft material, and optimal warmth, the Skims Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings are the only pair of pants you’re going to want to wear during the colder weather. They’re ideal for long travel days and touching down in chilly climates, so shop the limited-time sale now and get up to 26 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

