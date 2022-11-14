These Ski Mountains Opened Early for the Season Thanks to Fresh Snow — Where to Go

More than a dozen ski resorts will open earlier than expected thanks to some recent storms and cooperating cold temperatures across the West Coast and Canada.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022
A tram brining skier up and down the Snowbird ski area, UT
Photo:

Mark Gibson/Getty Images

More than a dozen ski resorts will open earlier than expected thanks to some recent storms and cooperating cold temperatures across the West Coast and Canada. 

In total, 13 ski mountains on the Ikon Pass have already opened or plan to open this week, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The resorts are spread across California, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Idaho, and western Canada. 

"Nothing is more exciting this time of year than big snow and early openings,” Kristin Rust, the VP of communications for the Alterra Mountain Company, told T+L. “Thanks to some huge storms across North America, Ikon Pass holders can get in on bonus days with early openings at 13 resorts. Ikon Pass is still on sale and winter is officially here."

Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin was one of the earliest to open in the country, welcoming skiers and riders on Oct. 23, followed by Winter Park Resort, which had its earliest opening ever on Oct. 31. California’s Mammoth Mountain then officially opened on Nov. 5 — a week earlier than expected — thanks to a dumping of snow.

Similarly, Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort, and Mt. Norquay in Canada have all opened “thanks to intense early season snowfall over the past three weeks.”

This week, Palisades Tahoe will start spinning its lifts after seeing more than three feet of snow, including 39 inches alone in the past 72 hours. The mountain will open on Nov. 18. That same day, both Crystal Mountain in Washington and Snowbird in Utah will also open thanks to massive dumps of fresh powder.

And on Nov. 19, both Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will welcome powder hounds back to the slopes after more than three feet of snow made it possible. The mountains were originally scheduled to open over Thanksgiving.

In addition to these mountains, several on the Epic Pass have also opened for the season, including Breckenridge, which opened two days early on Nov. 9, and Vail Mountain, which opened on Nov. 11 for its 60th anniversary season.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An uphill skier ascends a designated uphill trail at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California.
This California Ski Mountain Is Opening Early Thanks to Some Fresh Snow
Skiers down the mountain at Mammoth Mountain
One of the Best Ski Resorts in America Is Already Open — and Just Got a Brand-new Hotel
An archival image a man having a drink at the Vail Ice Bar
This Colorado Resort Is Bringing Back Its Vintage Ice Bar for the Upcoming Ski Season
USA, Montana, Whitefish, Tourists on ski slope
10 Mountains You've Never Heard of but Need to Ski This Winter
A skier goes down a Sun Peaks slope in the winter with snow covered pine trees
Ikon Pass Just Added 7 Ski Resorts Ahead of the Upcoming Season
Young couple skiing on mountain in Austria, Salzburg
The Best Ski Passes to Buy This Winter
Nighttime at the Vail Village
Vail Resorts to Limit Lift Tickets This Ski Season — Here's Why
Skier at Heavenly Ski Resort with view of Lake Tahoe
7 Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts for a Winter Getaway
Biltmore Estate in winter
13 Best Places To Go in the Winter, From Ski Resorts to Sunny Beaches
Durango & Silverton narrow gauge railroad
The Most Beautiful Winter Train Rides in North America
Million Dollar Highway in Colorado during winter
13 Beautiful Winter Drives Around the United States
Skiing Back Bowls at Vail, Colorado
8 of the Best Colorado Ski Resorts for Thrilling Terrain and Stunning Scenery
Skiers outside of Valle Nevado
11 All-inclusive Ski Resorts for Your Next Winter Getaway
Bryce Canyon National Park Utah Winter Snow
7 Best National Parks to Visit in Winter
America’s Best Towns for the Holidays: Aspen, CO
25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA
Venturing along a groomed winter trail near Telluride
America's Best and Most Beautiful Winter Hikes