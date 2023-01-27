The 9 Best Ski Goggles on Sale Right Now Start at Just $18 — and Include Big Brand Names Like Oakley and Smith

As a regular skier, I’ll admit that I’ve skied a warm day without a pair of gloves, shed a base layer or two and torn off my buff… but skiing without goggles? I would never.

In my opinion, a good pair of ski goggles is the most essential piece of equipment that a skier and snowboarder can have. Not only do goggles protect your eyes from the sun's glare and harmful UV rays, but they also help you see clearly in flat light and often unpredictable or snowy conditions.

With the 2023 ski season in full swing, many top brands like Oakley and Smith are already discounting quality ski goggles, so there’s never been a better time to pick up a new pair. Many of the ones I found are ideal both for novice skiers and pros and feature stylish polarized lenses for avoiding glare, spherical lenses for a wide field of view, and anti-fog technologies. They’re also designed to provide maximum visibility and comfort, so you can focus on carving out the mountain.

Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-line option like the Zeal Hangfire, currently up to 30 percent off and under $150 at REI, or you’re looking for an inexpensive but well-rated pair like Zionor Lagopus from Amazon (coming in at a very wallet-friendly $18), there’s something for every budget and skill level. Without further ado, here are 2023’s best on-sale ski goggles in various styles, colors, and price points to suit every skier's needs.

Zionor Lagopus Goggles

Amazon

Featuring a sleek, minimal design with a white frame and silver lens, these Amazon Choice ski goggles are the epitome of style and performance without the premium price tag. Right now, they’re a whopping 56 percent off, so you can get this top-rated unisex pair for just $18. But just because they’re inexpensive doesn’t mean they don’t perform. Just take it from more than 13,700 shoppers who gave this pair a perfect rating. Engineered with a solid and durable lens, enhanced anti-scratch technology, and an smart ventilation system, one customer called them “the best goggles I’ve owned.” With an over-the-glasses design that fits youth and adults, these goggles are the ultimate choice for those who want to look great on the mountain without breaking the bank.



To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $40)

Oakley Target Line L

Amazon

A brand famous for its sunglasses and eyewear of all kinds, Oakley rarely has a sale, so when we see a pair of its 100 percent UV blocking, anti-fog goggles marked down to just around $100, we get excited. This men’s style has a lens that provides the protection needed for a day on the slopes, can fit over prescription eyewear, and has a triple-layer face foam padding to keep you comfortable and moisture away from your eyes.

One shopper called this pair a “good value,” and said it “gives clear vision and looks great in the color scheme.” Sounds like a winner to us. If you like the brand, check out other sale styles like the Oakley Unity Collection Line Miner M Snow Goggles, a quality choice for just over $130.



To buy: amazon.com, $101 (originally $113)

Smith Riot

Smith

These durable women’s ski goggles give novice and advanced shredders a wider frame of view so they can take in the entire mountain. And for a pop of color, what could look better than flamingo pink? They feature a sealed, medium-fit frame making them ideal for most women’s faces, plus two layers of face foam for protection against snow, debris, and pesky fog. The lens is made from a durable carbonic material for clarity and impact resistance, and it has built-in Airflow technology for active ventilation. With an extra ChromaPop lens that enhances details, you'll have the flexibility to adapt to any changing conditions.

These ski goggles tout an impressive five-star rating on Smith Optic’s website and are a skier favorite. Take it from this Smith shopper, who said these ski goggles are a great fit. “They have rubbery stuff on the inside of the strap so they stay on my helmet when I have my goggles on,” they add.

To buy: smithoptics.com, $77 (originally $110)

Oakley Unity Collection Line Miner M Goggles

Amazon

Another great Oakley find at 27 percent off, these unisex goggles with a five-star rating at Amazon are the crème da la crème of ski goggles. With a replaceable lens that’s anti-fog and 100 percent UVB and UVA blocking, these ski goggles are durable and made to help skiers and snowboarders see clearly in a variety of light conditions. They have a triple-layer foam padding to keep you comfortable and free of sweat, and they can even fit over prescription eyewear. Best of all, Oakley provides a lifetime warranty.

“These fit like a dream,” one customer shared, continuing, “My kids say they look really cool, too” and that they’re “really, really comfortable on the face and nose.”



To buy: amazon.com, $133 (originally $181)

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles OTG

Amazon

With more than 17,000 five-star ratings, these best-selling unisex ski goggles over at Amazon offer fantastic quality at a great price and are best for beginner and intermediate skiers. (But it’s also worth mentioning that even Olympic athletes like Austrian freestyle skier Lara Wolf and German snowboarder Noah Vicktor have worn them.) The OTG design allows for a comfortable fit over glasses while its dual-layer lens technology with anti-fog coating ensures excellent optical clarity.

As confirmed by one customer review, "The lenses never fogged up, even when I used the goggles to hold my face mask in place." Safety and reliability are key features, with a soft TPU frame and 100 percent UV400 protection. Best of all, they come with a lifetime warranty and your choice of 28 different styles in varying colors and VLT grade (visibile light transmission).



To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

Zeal Hangfire Backwoods Collective Polarized Snow Goggles

REI

Experience the snowy slopes like never before with these cool snow goggles, suitable for both men and women — and now 30 percent off. Rimless and cylindrical, the ski goggles offer a wider field of view and enhanced color and definition for excellent clarity. The polarized lens reduces eye strain and highlights icy spots and hardpack, while the Observation Deck Technology (which replicates an eagle's eye view of the mountains with a tilted lens so you can see everything below you) provides a secure and expanded view of the slopes.

One REI customer raved, "The lenses were really clear in the bright light." With many other features including anti-fog, UV protection, and a comfortable fit, these goggles are a must-have for the discerning winter adventurer. Plus, for every pair purchased through REI, Zeal will plant five trees in our national forests.



To buy: rei.com, $146 (originally $209)

Bollé Mojo Snow Goggles

Amazon

This inexpensive pair of men’s goggles from Bollé offer the ultimate optics and performance for the style-conscious skier who’s in the market for a bold frame. Equipped with advanced features such as the brand’s “Flow-Tech” venting to prevent fogging, plus an anti-scratch coating and 100 percent UVA and UVB protection, these goggles can't be beat. The triple density foam provides a comfortable fit with its microfleece face layer and adjustable strap backed with silicone.

With a 4.6-star rating, these goggles are loved by reviewers for their affordability, comfort, and ability to handle flat light. Speaking of the yellow color of their pair, one reviewer shared, “They illuminate the terrain so much better than any other color,” and said they are an “absolute must for cloudy and nighttime skiing.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

Giro Contour RS Snow Goggles

REI

See the slopes in crystal-clear detail with these unisex ski goggles from Giro that are a steal at 40 percent off. These semi-frameless goggles feature interchangeable lenses by Zeiss for optimal clarity in changing light conditions. The brand’s “Vivid” lens technology enhances contrast and definition of the snow while blocking 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays. The goggles also feature anti-fog coating and the brand’s signature EVAK Vent technology to release moisture and minimize fogging. The triple-layer face foam and plush fleece lining provide added comfort, while the soft, stretchy elastic band with silicone grip keeps the goggles securely in place.



To buy: rei.com, $162 (originally $270)

POC Zonula Clarity

Backcountry

The POC Zonula Clarity Goggles are designed to keep your vision sharp and clear in all skiing or snowboarding conditions. These goggles feature a toric lens shape that prevents warping for optimal optics, easy lens swapping, and UV protection. They also have anti-debris, anti-water, and anti-fog treatment to keep the lens clear whether you’re hitting the slopes in winter or dirt trails in the summer. This unisex style fits medium to large face sizes best and comes in two colors, blue and lemon. Bonus: They even come with a soft protective pouch to make packing a breeze. It’s just an extra sweet bonus that they’re 20 percent off right now.

To buy: backcountry.com, $175 (originally $220)



Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

