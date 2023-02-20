Shoppers Call These Comfortable Sneakers 'Perfect for Air Travel' — and They're Under $50

No matter what your plans are while traveling, it’s of the utmost importance that you pack shoes that are supportive, comfortable, and easy to slide on and off — especially as you navigate the airport. However, finding sneakers that check all the necessary boxes isn’t always easy, especially when you’re shopping on a budget.

For active travelers looking for a pair of sneakers to cushion their feet for activities from walking tours to running errands, the Skechers Afterburn Memory Foam Shoes are fit for the job and currently on sale at Amazon for just $44.

These leather and synthetic sneakers are made with a slip-on design that’s perfect for taking your shoes on and off as you head through TSA checkpoints in the airport. A memory foam insole is uniquely supportive to weary feet, and these shoes promise to keep you feeling secure and comfortable, even on your busiest days.

The sneakers come in both regular and extra-wide options, with sizes ranging from 6.5 to 14 to accommodate nearly any foot length and width. Not to mention the mesh upper provides breathability to the shoe, so you won’t have to worry about sweaty feet and discomfort — even if a walking tour is on the agenda. Shock-absorbing technology only further contributes to the comfort of these shoes, and flexible rubber traction ensures that even on slippery surfaces you’ll be able to maintain your grip. Plus, they come in 13 neutral shades to flatter any outfit.

If you’re looking for a solid shoe that supports both traveling and day to day life, shoppers can confirm this is the sneaker you’ve been looking for. In fact, it’s earned more than 11,000 five-star ratings from happy buyers.

We know it’s stressful to take your shoes on and off throughout the airport, but one customer noted these sneakers are “perfect for air travel and TSA checks,” adding that they’re “easy to slip on [and] comfortable for all day wear.” Another shopper agreed, writing that on a recent vacation, “everywhere we traveled seemed to be cobblestones,” but “these shoes provided the support and comfort I was hoping for.” They also revealed that they had “no blisters” at the end of the trip.

From vacation to everyday life, customers swear by these sneakers, with one person writing that on a trip to Key West, “the new Skechers were comfortable and made our walks easy on my feet.” They even shared that they have been “wearing them everyday” and “will be ordering another pair.” One customer went as far as to call them the “best pair I’ve ever had from [Skechers],” adding that they’ll “be ordering a second pair of this one soon because I like them so much.”

Breathable, lightweight, supportive, and well-cushioned, the Skechers Afterburn Memory Foam Shoes are your perfect match for everything from traveling to running errands. Right now, select colors of this “Amazon Choice” shoe are on sale for as much as 29 percent off, bringing the price down to just $44. With shoppers calling them their “perfect fit,” you won’t regret snagging a pair of these comfy shoes before your next vacation.

