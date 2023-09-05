Travelers Can Walk '16,000 Steps’ per Day in These Nurse-approved Shoes — and They're Under $50

The changing seasons create the perfect excuse to refresh your shoe closet in preparation for impending travel plans of the coming months, and Amazon is practically bursting at the seams with comfortable sneakers and flats to consider including on your carry-on must-haves list. When packing for active travels, it’s important to come prepared with supportive sneakers and breathable walking sandals, but if you're packing light, you'll want a casual-yet-comfy pair to style with all of your other outfits. Our recommendation? The Skechers Women’s Microburst One-up Fashion Sneakers — and everyone from nurses to frequent travelers seem to agree.

These timeless memory foam flats are currently on sale for $49 just in time for Labor Day Weekend, so any hesitation can be allayed by the knowledge that you’re shopping on a budget. Plus, they’re ideal for travelers who often find themselves running late to the airport; tying your laces after TSA will never again be your downfall.

Skechers Microburst One-up Fashion Sneakers

Amazon

These well-cushioned slip-on shoes are made with 100 percent synthetic material that’s effortlessly breathable while providing your feet with a full range of motion during busy travel days. Rubber soles offer the grippiness needed to feel secure on uneven or slippery surfaces, and sizes range from 5 to 11 (including half and wide options) so you can easily find your perfect fit.

The highlight of these travel-ready shoes lies in the memory foam insoles that boast all of the cushioning needed to feel light on your feet after a lengthy sightseeing tour. For added comfort, there are responsive burst compounds within the insoles to create an energized pep in your step that will have you convinced that you’re walking on a cloud.

With more than 8,400 five-star ratings at Amazon from happy shoppers, these memory foam flats are a worthwhile addition to your fall shoe closet, whether you’re gearing up for the school year or a week-long European adventure. In fact, one customer shared that they packed these shoes for a recent vacation during which they “walked about 16,000 steps in one day,” and they revealed that their “feet didn’t hurt even a little bit” thanks to the supportive insoles. They also raved that “this is the fourth pair” of these shoes that they’ve purchased, and they’re “so comfortable” that they can “wear them all day, everyday.”

Even nurses swear by these sensible-yet-stylish Skechers shoes, with one healthcare worker noting that they wear these shoes while working “on the floor” of the hospital, and regularly walk “about 20,000 steps or more each shift.” Thankfully, these flats offer “fantastic cushioning,” and all the comfort they need.

Skechers Microburst One-up Fashion Sneakers

Amazon

Meanwhile, another shopper revealed that they not only found these “to be good walking shoes for vacation in Europe,” but they also added that the flats “quickly became my everyday shoe.” They explained that since they are “prone to plantar fasciitis and work 13 hours a day” on their feet, these shoes are perfect because they’re “easy and comfortable to slip on.” In fact, they marveled that they “have no foot pain” anymore thanks to the memory foam insoles, and the shoes conveniently “go with everything” in their closet. In short, these Skechers are a “great shoe for flat feet and vacation.”

Quick and easy fashion is the name of the game when it comes to being well-prepared for your travels, and the Skechers Women’s Microburst One-up Fashion Sneakers provide all of the necessary support for long days of walking while being a great slip-on option for when you’re in a rush. Right now, the nurse-approved flats are on sale at Amazon for 35 percent off in select colors, making them practically a steal ahead of your fall adventures.

Keeping your eyes peeled for more comfortable shoes to stock up on during Labor Day weekend? Below, we’ve rounded up several more options worth shopping from Skechers and more.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $49.

