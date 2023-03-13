These $32 Comfy Shoes Are Adored by Tour Guides, Nurses, and Travelers

If there’s one thing you’ll never regret, it’s wearing a pair of comfortable shoes during a busy day. Whether you’re preparing for a walking tour of a new city or are simply lacing up to head to a busy day at work, a pair of supportive and well-cushioned shoes have the capacity to transform how you feel in your body, limiting aches and pains with the proper distribution of weight.

In the market for a pair of shoes that’s guaranteed to support you in all of your daily endeavors? Right now, the Skechers Women’s Go Walk 5 slip-on shoes are on sale for as little as $40, and with more than 27,200 perfect ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that these are destined to be your new go-to travel slip-ons.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $60)

These shopper-loved shoes are made with breathable mesh that limits overheating and they even feature unique air-cooled goga mat insoles that offer slightly firmer support to memory foam, but are still just as plush as a yoga mat, to cushion you at every step. The lightweight design makes these shoes both easy to pack in your carry-on, as well as great for a wide range of activities when you don’t want to be weighed down by your shoes.

However, travelers particularly love how easy these shoes are slipped on and off, making them excellent to wear to the airport for going through the TSA line during international flights. Plus, if they do happen to get dirty, these shoes are machine washable and air dried. Not to mention the style comes in 29 stunning colors and an impressive size range from 5-16, including the option of a wide footbed.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $60)

One shopper who has been a nurse for 30 years shared that they have “tried every shoe in every price range” and “these are by far the most comfortable work shoes I have ever worn.” Another nurse agreed, noting that even after being “on my feet for 12-hour shifts,” the shoes continue to feel “so light and comfortable.” One tour guide even noted that they are “on my feet walking a lot” and “these shoes never disappoint.” In fact, they also raved that they “only wear Skechers.”

Teachers also can’t get enough of these well-cushioned shoes, with one customer sharing that these are “the only shoes that get me through the day,” adding that the “best part” is that “they are machine washable.” And if you’re gearing up for an active vacation on the horizon, shoppers can confirm that these comfy shoes are “perfect for air travel” as they “slip on and off easily” and are “incredibly comfortable and lightweight.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $55)

Comfortable shoes are a dime a dozen, but the Skechers Women’s Go Walk 5 are packable, lightweight, and the only breathable shoe you need for anything from long travel days to 12-hour shifts at the hospital. Right now, these shopper-adored shoes are on sale starting at just $32, so grab a pair of these versatile slip-ons while they’re still in stock.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

