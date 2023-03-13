These $32 Comfy Shoes Are Adored by Tour Guides, Nurses, and Travelers

They’re lightweight, breathable, and supportive.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

If there’s one thing you’ll never regret, it’s wearing a pair of comfortable shoes during a busy day. Whether you’re preparing for a walking tour of a new city or are simply lacing up to head to a busy day at work, a pair of supportive and well-cushioned shoes have the capacity to transform how you feel in your body, limiting aches and pains with the proper distribution of weight.

In the market for a pair of shoes that’s guaranteed to support you in all of your daily endeavors? Right now, the Skechers Women’s Go Walk 5 slip-on shoes are on sale for as little as $40, and with more than 27,200 perfect ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that these are destined to be your new go-to travel slip-ons. 

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $60)

These shopper-loved shoes are made with breathable mesh that limits overheating and they even feature unique air-cooled goga mat insoles that offer slightly firmer support to memory foam, but are still just as plush as a yoga mat, to cushion you at every step. The lightweight design makes these shoes both easy to pack in your carry-on, as well as great for a wide range of activities when you don’t want to be weighed down by your shoes.

However, travelers particularly love how easy these shoes are slipped on and off, making them excellent to wear to the airport for going through the TSA line during international flights. Plus, if they do happen to get dirty, these shoes are machine washable and air dried. Not to mention the style comes in 29 stunning colors and an impressive size range from 5-16, including the option of a wide footbed. 

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $60)

One shopper who has been a nurse for 30 years shared that they have “tried every shoe in every price range” and “these are by far the most comfortable work shoes I have ever worn.” Another nurse agreed, noting that even after being “on my feet for 12-hour shifts,” the shoes continue to feel “so light and comfortable.” One tour guide even noted that they are “on my feet walking a lot” and “these shoes never disappoint.” In fact, they also raved that they “only wear Skechers.”

Teachers also can’t get enough of these well-cushioned shoes, with one customer sharing that these are “the only shoes that get me through the day,” adding that the “best part” is that “they are machine washable.” And if you’re gearing up for an active vacation on the horizon, shoppers can confirm that these comfy shoes are “perfect for air travel” as they “slip on and off easily” and are “incredibly comfortable and lightweight.”

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $55)

Comfortable shoes are a dime a dozen, but the Skechers Women’s Go Walk 5 are packable, lightweight, and the only breathable shoe you need for anything from long travel days to 12-hour shifts at the hospital. Right now, these shopper-adored shoes are on sale starting at just $32, so grab a pair of these versatile slip-ons while they’re still in stock.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Travel Writer Group Chat roundup TOUT
I’m in a Travel Writer Group Chat, and These Are the 16 Products We Can’t Stop Talking About
Supergoop! Glowscreen Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen TOUT
One Tube of This Hydrating Tinted Sunscreen Has Lasted Me Nearly a Year — and It’s a Travel Must-have
SYNHOPE Water Flosser [Mini Cordless Portable] Oral Irrigator Water Teeth Cleaner Pick
This Dentist-approved Portable Water Flosser Is ‘Great for Travel’ and Only $35 at Amazon
Related Articles
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes Youâll Ever Buy' â and They're on Sale
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale
Nurse-approved comfy shoes tout
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, and Adidas Are Up to 50% Off in REI's Massive Sale tout
REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off
Skechers Sport Men's Afterburn Memory Foam Strike On Training Shoes tout
Shoppers Call These Comfortable Sneakers 'Perfect for Air Travel' — and They're Under $50
Skechers walking shoes
Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Love These Supportive Walking Shoes
most comfortable sandals
The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
A collage of walking shoes on a colorful patterned background
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100
Amazon New Balance Men's Cross Trainers Tout
The Best-selling Sneakers From This Celeb-loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
ashton kutcher cariuma shoes
Another Celebrity Was Spotted in the Super Comfy Sneakers That T+L Readers Can't Stop Buying
The 10 Best Viral Amazon Products for Travelers Tout
These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Nisolo Women's Go-To Eco-Knit Sneaker Tout
The Lightweight Knit Sneakers That Shoppers Call ‘Instantly Comfortable’ Are Finally on Sale for Under $100
Amazon Joomra Women Lightweight Sneakers
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Viral ‘Cloud Slides’ Has $20 Comfy Sneakers That Are Perfect for Travel
Amazon Secret Storefront Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
 These Ultra-comfy Walking Shoes Are on Sale for Just $42 Right Now
Best White Sneakers for Women tout
The 16 Best White Sneakers for Women of 2023