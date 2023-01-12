Shoppers Say These Comfy Sneakers Are ‘Great for Travel’ — and They’re Under $50 at Amazon

Take it from me: prioritizing style over comfort while traveling is not a great idea, especially when it comes to active vacations that include walking tours and hours at a time on your feet. When you’re packing for your next trip, you should bring along a pair of supportive, well-cushioned shoes to carry you through the week. But what if you didn’t have to sacrifice style to feel great?

You can’t go wrong with the Skechers D’Lite Memory Foam Sneakers, which have earned more than 48,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. And right now, these supportive, fan-favorite shoes are on sale for under $50.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $65)

Featuring an air-cooled memory foam insole, these highly padded, ultra-comfortable shoes are great for long days on your feet — particularly if you’re headed off to a warmer destination. A sturdy leather upper ensures these sneakers are durable and built to last, and the padded collar and tongue allow for maximum comfort throughout the day. The thick midsole acts to absorb shock for higher intensity activities, so you can end your vacation feeling just as good as when you started it.

In stock in 10 stylish colors, these platform sneakers are effortlessly styled with jeans or athleisure to fit within your travel wardrobe, and the lightweight design makes them easy to slip into your checked bag. That said, the ankle support and shock absorption technology also make them the perfect airport shoe.

If that’s not enough to convince you, customers can’t stop raving about these cushioned, stylish shoes. One shopper revealed that they “wore them all day walking” and said “my feet never hurt” while calling them “great for travel.” Another customer agreed, explaining, “These new shoes are extremely comfortable and a delight to wear,” adding, “The memory foam is an extra added treat.”

When you’re on your feet for extended periods of time, you want to know that your shoes will actually keep you comfortable, and shoppers give the Skechers D’Lites their stamp of approval. One customer wrote, “These are the only shoes I wear to walk. [They have] memory foam, and it always feels like I’m walking on air,” adding, “I suffer from foot problems, and once I discovered that [these shoes] have arch support and memory foam, I was sold.”

Currently on sale at Amazon for as low as $40, these supportive, stylish Skechers D’Lites are a no-brainer. Add a pair to your shopping cart before your next vacation, and regardless of what you have planned, foot discomfort and leg pain will no longer be a concern.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

