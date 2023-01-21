When I moved from New York to North Carolina a few years ago, I was thrilled to no longer have to deal with all things winter: slushy sidewalks, freezing-cold commutes, and layer after layer of clothing anytime I left the house. Yet to my surprise, I quickly learned that my new state still has its share of chilly days — and that having the right gear to handle them is super important. In addition to a cozy jacket and some ultra-warm leggings, I snagged a pair of slip-on booties from Skechers, which immediately became my go-to shoes for the winter months.

Seriously: I am obsessed with these slippers. For one thing, the Skechers Bobs Skipper Mushers Delight Slip-On Booties are ridiculously comfortable, featuring a soft suede upper, faux-fur trim and lining, and a deeply cushioned memory foam insole. Since they fit like sneakers, I can walk for hours in them without any kind of issue, and I wear them for everything from 15-minute dog walks to day-long adventures. There’s rubber traction on the outsole, too, to prevent you from slipping.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, zappos.com, and skechers.com, from $40 (originally $80)

Then, there’s the warmth. These Skechers shoes are thick and plush, and because of that lining, my ankles stay just as cozy as my feet. They’re just as warm as any of the mid-rise boots I own, and keep me feeling good even when the temperature dips dreadfully low. And of course, there’s the style.

Unlike many other cold-weather shoes, these outdoor slippers actually elevate your outfit with their suede exterior and wintery faux-fur trim. They're available in multiple colors depending on the retailer you choose. You can opt for them in neutral hues like chestnut brown, gray, and black (which are available at Amazon, Zappos, and Skechers) or spice up your travel wardrobe with eye-catching colors like metallic taupe and copper (also available at Amazon). Sizes range from 5 to 11, including half sizes.

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Simon

Even better? The Skechers Bobs Skipper Mushers Delight Slip-On Booties are currently on sale across these major retailers. Right now, you can score a pair for as little as $40, which means they're up to 50 percent off. The very best part, though, is that the brand also gives back. For every purchase, Skechers donates a portion of the profits to organizations that help shelter dogs and cats. To date, they’ve given over $9 million to in-need animals. So, when you nab a pair of these shoes, you can know you’re making a real difference.

Amazon

As if this wasn't a good enough reason to hit "add to cart," it's also worth mentioning that the Skechers Bobs Skipper Mushers Delight Slip-On Booties have earned rave reviews from shoppers. Over at Amazon, one customer wrote, "If you want to fool your feet (to feel like you are at home), you have to [get] these." Another Amazon shopper added, "They fit perfectly [and are] so comfortable…A definite must for the winter."

Chiming in, a third Amazon reviewer dubbed them "one of the best pairs of boots I've ever owned," and another buyer called the "toasty warm" booties "the most comfortable winter shoes." Their review was followed by a final shopper who commented, "Sometimes I think I’ve left the house wearing my slippers because these are so comfortable and light."

Amazon

I’m clearly not the only one who practically lives in these shoes. They’re my favorite winter footwear, and knowing that they help animals in need just makes me even more glad to have them in my closet. Add the Skechers Bobs Skipper Mushers Delight Slip-On Booties to your travel footwear rotation while they're on sale at Amazon, Zappos, and Skechers. Hurry, they won't be up to 50 percent off forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

