Shoppers Can Wear These Snow Boots 'All Day' With 'No Discomfort' — and You Can Get a Pair for Under $35

The grippy, sneaker-like winter boots have a reputation for being "surprisingly comfortable right out of the box."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on January 17, 2023 05:00AM EST

SKDOIUL Women Winter Snow Boot
Photo:

Travel Leisure / Reese Herrington

Packing for a winter getaway can oftentimes be a little hard, what with trying to anticipate every type of weather scenario and all. If there’s snow on the forecast, you’ll want to make sure to bring along a pair of durable winter boots so you can comfortably enjoy all of the activities on your itinerary. Speaking of comfy, Amazon shoppers say there’s no pair more enjoyable to wear than the Skdoiul Snow Boots

Known for requiring zero break-in period, the popular women’s snow boots are designed to wear like sneakers, giving you the protection and warmth of winter boots with the support and fit of your go-to running or hiking shoes. And, it’s also worth mentioning that they come with a pretty wallet-friendly price tag; you can get a pair of the Skdoiul Snow Boots for $40, and Amazon is running a special promotion that has them starting as little as $34 — but only for a limited time. 

SKDOIUL Women Winter Snow Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40) 

With their sturdy leather exteriors and soft fleece linings, the Skdoiul Snow Boots keep out the cold and trap in the heat for optimal comfort, even on the most dreadful winter days. The interiors are padded to ensure that you have full-foot cushioning, guaranteeing support to the toes, arches, and heels while you're on the move. 

The Amazon snow boots' design is enhanced with their water-resistant uppers (which have sealed seams for added protection) and grippy rubber outsoles, which work together to keep you moving confidently and comfortably through snow, cold rain, and ice. They also boast mid-rise ankle heights for extra warmth while providing an additional layer of defense. And, their lace-up constructions give the wearer a customizable fit, so you can have peace of mind that your feet are snug and secure inside. 

If you'll be wearing the Skdoiul Snow Boots apres-ski or incorporating them into your everyday winter wardrobe, you'll be delighted to see just how versatile they are. Their fur-lined trim gives them a stylish look, which can be worn with everything from snow pants and leggings to jeans and skirts depending on what's on your social calendar. This is good news if you'll be bringing them on a trip as you can wear them on the slopes and beyond. 

Shoppers have their choice of five colors, including classic hues such as black, brown, and beige, and each feature contrasting trims. For a fun pop, opt for the Skdoiul Snow Boots in burgundy or light pink. Sizes range from 5.5 to 11. 

SKDOIUL Women Winter Snow Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40) 

"These are perfect for snowy winters," exclaimed one Amazon shopper. "They are very comfortable, warm, and water-resistant. The part that amazed me was the traction on the soles. These were meant for slick surfaces, which is perfect for icy winter days." Another customer commented that the boots feel "like a sneaker and easy to walk in," and added, "They keep my feet nice and toasty."

In fact, one reviewer said that they're "more comfortable" than name-brand snow boots that are triple (if not quadruple) the price. Vouching for their fit, another shopper chimed in to share, "I still have plenty of room for thick socks and room to wiggle toes." Their review was followed by a buyer that was happy to report that the Skdoiul Snow Boots are "flexible" enough to "wear all day." 

SKDOIUL Women Winter Snow Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40) 

Chiming in, an Amazon customer raved, "These boots are lightweight, warm, and surprisingly comfortable right out of the box." And, a final reviewer was excited to mention that "they are my "go-to" boots when I know I'll be walking a lot on a cold day." They added, "I have no discomfort when I walk long distances" and that "you'll forget you're wearing boots."

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, there's only one way to find out if the Skdoiul Snow Boots really live up to the hype. Grab a pair at Amazon today and give them a test run during your next winter adventure. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34. 

