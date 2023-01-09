Save up to 30% off Rental Cars with Sixt's January Sale

Car rental company Sixt is offering up to 30% off rentals in January — just in time for winter road trips.

The company is offering discounts on bookings made by Jan. 31 for rentals that begin on or before March 31 in its premium, luxury, or extraordinary categories, according to Sixt. The sale is valid on pre-paid rentals anywhere from one day to 27 days in the United States.

All taxes, fees, surcharges, and extras (like additional protection packages, a baby seat, and GPS) are not included in the sale.

Sixt, which was voted one of the best car rental companies by Travel + Leisure readers, offers several different types of cars to rent from economy options to electric vehicles, and more. The company’s premium cars include models like the BMW 2 Series and its luxury category includes models like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The company has been expanding in the U.S. and now features more than 2,000 locations in more than 105 countries, according to Sixt. In the U.S., locations can be found at major airports like O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, and more, as well as in major cities like Orlando, San Francisco, and New York City.

Winter road trips can be especially beautiful, but do come with some added considerations like weather and the need for more preparation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends travelers bring winter essentials like a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper if they’re going to be somewhere very cold, and have jumper cables, a flashlight, and warning devices just in case.

The good news is gas prices have been dropping, falling to just $3.09 per gallon on Christmas Eve. Now, the national average for a gallon of gas has risen again to $3.28 per gallon, according to AAA, but still remains low compared to last summer when prices reached an all-time high averaging more than $5 per gallon.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. “But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”