Sixt's Flash Sale Is Slashing Luxury Car Rental Prices by 30% — but You Have to Act Fast

Sixt's summer sale ends on June 30.

Published on June 2, 2023
SIXT rental car keys
Car rental company Sixt is making summer road trips more affordable with up to 30 percent off luxury vehicles.

The promotion is available for rentals anywhere from one to 27 days for vehicles in the company’s “premium,” “luxury,” or “extraordinary” categories, Sixt shared with Travel + Leisure. This includes cars from automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover.

To snag the deal, which must be booked by June 30, travelers have to schedule their rental to start on or before Dec. 17. Certain route restrictions and blackout periods (like holidays) may apply.

The offer is valid at all Sixt stations in the United States. The company — voted one of the best car rental companies by T+L readers — operates more than 2,000 locations in more than 105 countries, including locations at major airports like Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport in California.

According to a survey from The Vacationer, 219 million American adults plan to travel this summer, and nearly 100 million Americans intend to take a road trip more than 250 miles from home this summer. To cut costs, 26% of travelers plan to drive rather than fly to their destinations this summer, a Bankrate survey found.

Those looking to further save on their road trip can avoid the extra costs that come with renting a car. This includes avoiding add-ons like a toll transponder or GPS navigation system, and also checking if your credit card or personal car insurance provides vehicle rental insurance.

