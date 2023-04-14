Spring is one of the best times for a road trip, and car rental company Sixt is making it easier with a 25% discount on its fleet for the season.

The sale, which must be booked by April 17, is valid on reservations from now until June 30, the car rental company shared with Travel + Leisure. And because road trips are more fun with a friend, the sale offers 50 percent off an additional driver.

“Sixt knows spring is the perfect time to take to the skies and get back on the road to explore new places,” Dina Fischer, the vice president of sales at Sixt USA, told T+L. “The sun is shining, the weather is warming up and trees are in bloom. That’s why Sixt has travelers covered with great international travel discounts and excellent customer service that deliver a premium car rental experience at an affordable price.”

The sale is only valid on prepaid rentals, which must be for trips of between three days and 27 days. The deal also has a few caveats, like blackout periods on holidays may apply, and extras (like a baby seat, GPS, and additional protection packages) are excluded.

Sixt, which was voted one of the best car rental companies by T+L readers, has been expanding in the U.S. and now features more than 2,000 locations in more than 105 countries. Earlier this month, the company opened a new car rental branch at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C., one of the company’s largest airport locations in the U.S., according to Sixt.

Beyond Washington D.C., travelers can find Sixt locations at major airports like O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, and more, as well as in major cities like Orlando and San Francisco.

Beyond the sale, travelers looking to plan a road trip can still score a cheaper deal on a car rental by shopping smart. Avoid added costs like unnecessary insurance (check if your credit card, personal car insurance, or travel insurance covers the vehicle), and opt out of extras like a toll transponder or GPS navigation system.