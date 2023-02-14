Singapore Just Relaxed Its COVID-19 Entry Protocol — What to Know

The country previously required non-vaccinated travelers to complete a COVID test 48 hours ahead of departure.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on February 14, 2023
Aerial view of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore
Photo:

Soo Hau Jun/Getty Images

As the world continues to reopen to travelers, Singapore is taking a major step in reducing travel requirements for entry into the country. 

In a recent announcement from Singapore’s Ministry of Health, the government has said they will be lifting COVID precautions including pre-departure testing, and mask mandates on public transport as of this past Monday.

For Americans traveling to Singapore, the government provides explicit guidance that “there are no longer any COVID-19 measures for travelers arriving in Singapore from 13 Feb 2023, regardless of vaccination status or traveller profile. Travelers must ensure that they fulfill all other general entry requirements “. 

Singapore previously required non-vaccinated travelers to complete a COVID test 48 hours ahead of departure.

The Singapore Ministry of Health cited the fact that new COVID-19 cases have been in decline, and new variants have not emerged as concerning.    

This is one of the biggest steps for Singapore to make in reduction of COVID-19 protocols, since last August when the government removed the quarantine mandate regardless of vaccination status.

Singapore Tourism expects between 12 to 14 million visitors in 2023, which is nearly double the 6.3 million visitors who traveled to Singapore in 2022. Over the last year, Singapore Tourism has partnered with National Geographic, Warner Brothers Discovery, and  GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth on programming to increase tourism to the country. 

