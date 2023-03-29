Disney Cruise Line Is Headed to Singapore With New Ship, Itineraries

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line is headed to Southeast Asia.

In a press release shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday, the company announced that, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, the family cruise liner will homeport a new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025.

“Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia,” Disney wrote in a press release shared with T+L.

While details about its maiden voyage, itineraries, and onboard activities will be shared at a later date, the announcement noted that “the new ship will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.”

It will also showcase dedicated spaces and activities for guests of all ages — a staple of the cruise liner. Guests can also expect familiar and beloved characters, including the brand’s signature Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Marvel Super Heroes, and more.

In the announcement, Disney Cruise Line shared that the new 208,000-gross-ton ship will have an estimated passenger capacity of 6,000 passengers and around 2,300 crew members. It will also be one of the first in the cruise industry fueled by green methanol, which Disney said is one of the lowest emission fuels available.

The move to Southeast Asia will introduce Disney Cruise Line guests to “a diverse region that is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

Disney anticipates it to bring “significant spillover benefits for the wider economy” as this announcement has the potential to add millions of both local and foreign cruise passengers over the initial five-year period.

It's a time of rapid growth for the family-forward cruise line as they introduced its newest ship, the Disney Wish, in 2022 and are preparing for the debut of its brand new private island, Lighthouse Point, in the Bahamas in 2024.

“This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro, shared in the announcement. “As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”