Singapore's Changi Airport Just Brought Back City Tours for Travelers With Layovers — What to Know

Travelers visiting the airport, who have a minimum of a five and a half hour layover, but no more than a 24 hour layover, will be eligible to choose one of four free tours.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on April 6, 2023
Merlion Park a Singapore landmark and a major tourist attraction, located at One Fullerton, Singapore
Photo:

Courtesy of Changi Airports International

For travelers who have debated whether a layover counts as visiting a particular destination, the Singapore Changi Airport will now make sure the answer is always "yes."

The airport, voted number one in the world by Skytrax, restarted offering guided city tours, a traveler favorite that had previously been on hold during COVID-19.

“The Free Singapore Tour was very popular among our transit and transfer passengers prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are happy to bring it back with the resumption of travel," Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice President of Air Hub & Cargo Development, Mr. Lim Ching Kiat said in the statement. "For travelers who choose to transit or transfer at Changi Airport, the Free Singapore Tour is designed to give them a glimpse of what Singapore has to offer,”

Travelers visiting the airport who have a minimum of a five and a half hour layover, but no more than a 24 hour layover, will be eligible to choose one of four free tours. 

The City Sights Tour, Heritage Tour, and Jewel Tour have all been refreshed and updated with new attractions and information. A fourth, new tour titled Changi Precinct has made its debut and will spotlight landmarks east of Changi Airport. The tours take approximately 2.5 hours each, and are offered daily, Singapore’s Changi Airport shared in a statement

Availability of the tours is first-come, first-served, and pre-booking is highly recommended on the tour’s new website. There is no charge for the tours, but travelers will need to have valid travel documents and may need an entry visa to enter Singapore for the short visit. 

While the City Sights, Heritage, and Changi Precinct tours take guests on a guided trip outside of the airport, the Jewel Tour stays right inside Changi. The Jewel Tour, which is popular with aviation enthusiasts, takes a walking tour throughout portions of the 1 million square foot airport. Guests of the Jewel Tour will be treated to new attractions that are airport-themed. 

Over 800,000 travelers took one of the tours in 2019, the last full-year of tour operations before the COVID-19 shutdown. 

The airport has been globally recognized for the high volume of attractions and activities inside the airport, including a brand new rock climbing gym for travelers of all ages.

