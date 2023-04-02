Singapore Airlines’ First-class Suites Might Be the Best Way to Fly — What to Know

Named the best international airline in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards for 27 consecutive years, Singapore Airlines is known for its world-class in-flight services and amenities. While even passengers in economy are granted thoughtful touches, like a hot towel service and a well-stocked amenity kit (which includes toothpaste, a toothbrush, socks, and eye shades), nothing is as luxurious as the first-class suites. Exclusively available on the airline’s A380 aircraft, Travel + Leisure previously reported that the suites are like “hotel rooms in the sky” — and they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Currently, the A380 services six destinations worldwide: Frankfurt Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, London Heathrow, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Sydney Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

However, as of May 15, 2023, the A380 will no longer fly its current U.S. route from JFK to Singapore Changi Airport via Frankfurt. The Boeing 777-300ER will take its place, and while this is not-so-great news for U.S. travelers who want to experience the suites, the 777 aircraft still has a first-class cabin that provides plenty of privacy and comfort — passengers just won’t have the option of creating a double bed.

Here are all the perks that come with a first-class suite on Singapore Airlines.

Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Airport Experience

The exact airport perks depend on where you are in the world. Passengers flying out of Singapore Changi Airport can utilize the dedicated first-class check-in area if they book a suite or a first-class ticket (or if they’re a Solitaire PPS Club member). Here, a passenger relations officer helps with check-in, and a porter handles your baggage. Once you’ve finished the check-in process, you’ll be escorted through a private immigration line and into the SilverKris Lounge or to the boarding gate.

Even if you’re not flying out of Changi Airport, those with suite access can find SilverKris Lounges and partner lounges in various airports across the globe — including Hong Kong International, London Heathrow, and Sydney Airport. Although each lounge has slightly different services, most are outfitted with food, light snacks, Wi-Fi, rest areas and quiet rooms, bartender and barista services, and restrooms and showers.

Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines Suite

With only six suites on board the aircraft — laid out in three rows of two — each one was designed to provide the most luxurious flying experience imaginable. While some first-class tickets grant you access to a seat that turns into a bed, Singapore Airlines takes it up a notch. If you’ve specifically booked the Airbus A380 private suite, you’ll not only have a swiveling, reclining leather armchair, but a separate bed furnished with pillows, blankets, and linens (from French luxury label Lalique) as well. The sliding doors and electronic window blinds ensure your privacy, but each suite was also designed to accommodate passengers traveling in pairs. If you want to merge suites, simply lower the privacy divider to combine your 50-square-foot cabins — combined, the two beds will be about as big as a double bed.

Other aspects of the suites are just as thoughtful. Each passenger has an en-suite wardrobe to place cabin luggage (no need to worry about overhead bins), and the suite’s features — including lighting and in-flight entertainment — can be controlled from a handheld tablet. The 32-inch HD touchscreen monitor comes with an enhanced KrisWorld entertainment system and Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones, a far cry from anything you’ve experienced when flying in economy. Those working from the air will appreciate the complimentary Wi-Fi and the console that turns into an oversized pop-out table next to the armchair.

Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

In-flight Amenities

Overnight flights are made significantly more relaxing with the addition of pajamas, slippers, and an amenity kit from Lalique. While Singapore Airlines may not provide showers to its premier passengers (à la Emirates), there are two spacious lavatories with a sit-down vanity counter, wash basin, and toilet.

Singapore Airlines also works with California resort Golden Door to provide “enhanced wellness” to passengers aboard its flights. Along with health-conscious dining (more on that below), the program includes exercise and stretching programs for better sleep and overall comfort on long international flights.

Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Suite Food and Drink Menus

Champagne — Krug Grande Cuvee and Taittinger Comtes de Champagne, of course — and Wedgwood bone china tableware are par for the course when you’re flying in a suite. Passengers dine on their in-flight meals, preordered via the “'Book the Cook” service, from the comfort of a personal table. As paper menus were phased out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meals can be ordered up to 24 hours before the flight. Created by Singapore Airline’s International Culinary Panel and changed based on ingredient availability and seasonality, the menus can also be viewed by scanning a QR code in flight or previewed online up to eight days before takeoff. Options vary by flight, but you’ll find a range of delicacies, including grilled salmon, Singapore chicken rice, and lobster thermidor. Additionally, the airline makes sure to provide options for all special dietary requirements.

Prices for the first-class suite range depending on destination and travel date, but can cost upwards of $20,000.

