Among travelers, Singapore Airlines has a sterling reputation. The carrier has been named the best international airline by Travel + Leisure readers for 27 years running. It’s not rocket science to see how this happened: the airline's standards for service, catering, and onboard comfort are simply higher than most other carriers in the world.

If you have an upcoming flight with Singapore Airlines, or are considering booking with the airline in the future, here’s what you can expect from this world-class carrier.

Where does Singapore Airlines fly?

Singapore Airlines has an extensive route network, primarily from its Southeast Asia hub, with more than 75 destinations in 32 countries on five continents.

In the U.S., Singapore flies to six cities: New York City (JFK); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Los Angeles (LAX); San Francisco (SFO); Seattle (SEA); and Houston (IAH). This includes the longest flight in the world — a 19-hour journey between Singapore and New York City.

While it comes as no surprise that travelers can fly nonstop to Singapore from these cities, travelers may not be as familiar with its two U.S. “fifth-freedom” routes. (Fifth freedom is an industry term for flights between two countries different from the home base of the airline.) Singapore offers a nonstop between New York City (JFK) and Frankfurt (FRA), as well as a direct flight between Houston (IAH) to Manchester, United Kingdom (MAN).

What is it like to fly on Singapore Airlines?

From the U.S., Singapore operates a fleet of long-haul, wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 777, Airbus A350, and Airbus A380. The in-flight experience may differ slightly based on the specific plane. But, in general, you can expect highly personalized service, ergonomic seats, an extensive array of onboard entertainment, and top-notch food and drink offerings — whether you're sitting in economy or first class.

Singapore Airlines First Class

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines offers first class on select Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft. Besides an incredibly private lie-flat seat (some with doors), first-class passengers can “Book the Cook” — a feature that allows travelers to pre-order gourmet meals crafted by notable chefs from the airline’s culinary panel. (Think: dishes like sea bass with XO sauce and a roast rack of lamb.)

The first-class suites on Singapore’s Airbus A380 are the pinnacle of luxury commercial travel. In the U.S., these planes only fly between New York City (JFK) and Frankfurt (FRA). These hotel room-like suites offer more than 50 square feet of space, a reclining armchair, a separate bed (two suites can be combined to create a double bed), and sliding doors.

Business Class on Singapore Airlines

Singapore offers several different business class variants. All U.S. flights offer wide, fully flat leather seats with direct aisle access — and have access to the “Book the Cook” feature like first-class passengers.

One minor quirk of Singapore’s business class seats: Passengers may have to lie flat at an angle thanks to the cut out for your legs and feet. To avoid sleeping at an angle, consider booking a seat at the front of the cabin — also known as bulkhead seats.

Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines

The premium economy class on Singapore Airlines includes roomier seats with a calf rest, footrest, and personal reading lamp. In terms of size, premium economy seats are similar regardless of plane type: 19.5 inches wide and 38 inches in pitch, along with a generous 13.3-inch in-flight entertainment screen.

And although the options are not as extensive (or high-end) as those in business or first class, premium economy passengers on select routes can also “Book the Cook” to preorder chef-curated meals.

Singapore Airlines' Economy Class

Singapore Airlines

It doesn’t get much better than this in economy class. Expect business-class-like amenities such as hot towel service and an amenity kit with a toothbrush, toothpaste, eye shades, and socks. There’s a four-way adjustable, cushioned headrest and a footrest at every seat.

Singapore Airlines serves full, multi-course meals on real dinnerware, using metal cutlery and glassware, too. Passengers seated in economy can request a premixed cocktail with their meals, like a signature Singapore Sling or classics like a gin and tonic.

Does Singapore Airlines have a loyalty program?

Singapore’s loyalty program, called KrisFlyer, lets frequent fliers earn and redeem miles on Singapore Airlines, Star Alliance carriers (such as United Airlines and Air Canada), and other partner airlines. One unique element of KrisFlyer? It partners with all of the major U.S. credit card rewards programs. That means if you need extra KrisFlyer miles, perhaps to book an award seat, you can transfer points from the likes of American Express, Chase, Citi, and Capital One.

What else should I know about Singapore Airlines?

With new flagship lounges at Singapore Changi Airport, a top-of-the-line food and beverage program (including some of the best cheese in the world), and renowned hospitality on board, it’s no wonder Singapore Airlines continues to shine as the World's Best airline.

