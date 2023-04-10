This Lightweight Maxi Skirt With Pockets Is Travelers’ ‘Favorite Clothing Item’ — and It’s on Sale

Packing for warm-weather travel calls for the most lightweight and versatile pieces that are both easy to style and comfortable enough to wear during a range of activities. If you frequently find yourself growing overwhelmed with the looming task of selecting your outfits for vacation, a neutral maxi skirt is one of the best pieces to have in your arsenal for unbeatably chic travel style.

Not only can these skirts be worn as a simple beach cover up, but they’re also easily dressed up for dinners out on the town and sightseeing excursions when you want to outfit yourself with room to breathe. Looking to fit the skirt-sized hole in your closet? Vacationers can’t stop raving about the Simlu Maxi Skirt — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for just $21.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $36)

This simple yet stunning staple piece comes in 19 versatile colors and patterns with sizes ranging from S to 4XL. It’s made of a stretchy modal and spandex blend that flows effortlessly with every step, and functions as the perfect basic to build your outfits around during both travel and everyday life. The flattering, wide fold-over waistband is comfortable enough to sit in for long hours, and additional side pockets add to the overall functionality of this ankle-length skirt.

The flexible material is both breezy and durable with four-way stretch so you never have to feel restricted in your clothes, and it’s both wrinkle- and fade-resistant. That means even after being packed away in your suitcase during a long flight, it will still look fresh and be ready to wear upon arrival. From beach vacations to a fancy dinner out in a new city, this skirt is one piece that can transition from day to night with little effort. Even 6,400 shoppers were impressed enough to award this skirt a five-star rating at Amazon.

If you’re worried about uncovering wrinkled clothing in your suitcase when you arrive at your hotel, this shopper can put your mind at ease, noting that it packs “beautifully for traveling,” and they “loved it so much” that they “bought two more.” Another customer agreed, saying that it “seems to resist wrinkles” and is easy to adjust the length by “rolling the waistband.”

It’s also incredibly versatile so you can wear it while you’re on the go, and one customer revealed that it’s “comfortable enough for lounging, vibrant enough for going out, and can be worn [in] so many different ways.” Another reviewer wrote that they “purchased it for my trip abroad” and it “packed well and was extremely comfortable.” One shopper even dubbed it their “favorite clothing item,” and raved that they “wear this to work once a week” and the “fit is super flattering.”

Packing the most comfortable, wearable, and truly versatile pieces for vacation is one of the best ways to optimize the precious space in your suitcase, and the Simlu Maxi Skirt is one neutral basic you’re going to want to bring with you on every trip moving forward. Easily paired with sandals and a basic top, or dressed up with heels and a blouse for a fancier outing, this ankle-length skirt has earned its spot in your suitcase — especially while it’s on sale for 44 percent off at Amazon.

