This Designer Dressed Michelle Obama and Beyoncé — and His Newest Collection Is Inspired by Some of Our Favorite Hotels

Montage Hotels & Resorts is celebrating its 20th birthday in style.

By
Stacey Leasca



Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023
Jonathan Simkhai designs inspired by Montage Hotels, a bucket hat, robe and sleep mask seen with two property images of Montage Healdsburg and Montage Laguna Beach
Photo:

Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai

Montage Hotels & Resorts is celebrating its 20th birthday in style. 

On Thursday, the hotel brand announced its new partnership with the luxury ready-to-wear brand Simkhai for the exclusive Simkhai x Montage capsule collection, all to honor its monumental birthday. 

“We visit Montage Laguna Beach when we need to escape and slow down. The resorts have always been a source of inspiration to me, and I wanted to create a line of pieces you can take with you from property to property,” Jonathan Simkhai, who’s dressed everyone from first lady Michelle Obama to Beyoncé, said in a statement. “This collection is inspired by the essence of each Montage escape and the idea of seeing the memories from each resort reflected in the garments.”

To mark his first-ever hotel collaboration, Simkhai created a sleep and swimwear collection inspired by his stays, each showcasing hand-detailing to ensure every garment is special. 

Jonathan Simkhai designs inspired by Montage Hotels, a one-piece swim suit, the front and back views of a white t-shirt and swim shorts

Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai

Beyond the stitchwork, Simkhai also created a custom print for the collection, a whimsical muted rainbow swirling pattern that he says is inspired by the Montage script "M" logo. The print is found on the swim trunks and suits made of fast-dry fabrics and on the cover-ups, bucket hats, scarves, and luxurious sleepwear collection, too. There's even a signature sleep mask in the print for those really looking to catch some Zs. 

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Jonathan, someone who is such a highly regarded designer but also someone who has become a part of our Montage family," Azadeh Hawkins, global creative director of Montage International, said. "This collection, in celebration of Montage Hotels & Resorts' 20th anniversary, features essential pieces that capture the essence of the resort experience our guests have come to love over the last two decades. We hope each piece enables our guests to keep their Montage memories alive for years to come."

The collection is available at The Shops at each Montage resort and online at shopmontage.com.

