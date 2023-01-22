Amazon’s Best-selling Touchscreen Gloves Are a Cold-weather Travel Essential — and They’re on Sale

Snag a pair of these insulated, grippy gloves for just $15

By
Published on January 22, 2023 05:00AM EST

Perpetually cold fingers can make any winter outing unbearable, especially if you constantly have to take off your gloves to use your phone. Whether you’re preparing for a cold-weather vacation or simply heading out for a local hike, it’s important that you pack a good pair of winter gloves to keep your fingers toasty and free to text on your adventures.

Here to solve the issue of cold fingers are the best-selling Simari Touchscreen Winter Gloves. Not only are they up to the task of keeping you warm, but they’re also on sale at Amazon for as low as $15.

Made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent Spandex, the gloves are stretchy, comfortable, and well-suited for a range of hand sizes and fit both men and women. And best of all, these gloves feature sensitive touchscreen capabilities that allow you to use your devices without removing your gloves and exposing your hands to the elements. 

A flannel lining and elastic cuff trap heat inside, so even if you’re racing down the ski mountain you don’t have to worry about the cold wind cutting through to your skin. Not to mention silicone particles on the palms and fingers give you even better grip strength than if you were bare-handed. Coming in a range of 13 bold and bright colors, these gloves are a winter essential (and may we say, the perfect gift) for any outdoorsy traveler.

After earning more than 21,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that shoppers can’t get enough of these gloves for their winter adventures. One customer revealed that they purchased these gloves for a ski trip, noting, “I was blown away by how warm my hands stayed,” adding, “They were much easier to use with my phone, helmet, boots, skis, etc.” Worried about staying warm in particularly cold temperatures? The shopper even noted, “The temperatures were in the low teens to low single digits,” raving, “I can’t say enough about these gloves and how well they kept me warm.”

Another customer was impressed with these gloves in sub-zero temperatures, writing that they “walked for over an hour in windchill of -11 degrees Fahrenheit and even my fingertips stayed warm.” One shopper even called them “the best tech-designed gloves I’ve ever worn,” adding that they’re “worth every dollar.” In fact, they even dubbed them the “glove for the century.”

There’s no reason to hit the slopes or the trails unprepared when the best-selling Simari Touchscreen Winter Gloves are on sale at Amazon for as low as $15. Whether you’re packing for a trip in colder climates or are merely preparing for whatever winter might throw your way, don’t wait too long to snag these insulated, high-quality gloves to take your cold-weather gear to the next level.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

