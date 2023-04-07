These 'Grand Voyages' Take Long-haul Cruising to the Next Level — With a 44-day Cruise on the Mediterranean Sea Visiting 13 Countries

If being on the water is your happy place, you'll be excited to learn about Silversea's newest itineraries. The ultra-luxury cruise line just announced two new Grand Voyages departing in 2024: the first is a 44-day sailing in the Mediterranean, and the second is a 66-day sailing across the Indian Ocean.

The Grand Mediterranean Voyage aboard the 608-passenger Silver Spirit will cover 34 destinations in 13 countries, beginning in Lisbon and ending in Rome. In addition to calls in ports like Monte Carlo, Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Santorini, Greece; there will also be overnights in Cadiz, Spain; Alexandria, Egypt; Naples, Italy; and Jerusalem, Israel.

Courtesy of Silversea

The Grand Indian Ocean Expedition will travel from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, to Darwin, Australia, via the 254-passenger expedition ship Silver Cloud. In between, the ship will call in Madagascar, the remote Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, the Maldives, India, Singapore, and Komodo Island in Indonesia, home to the Komodo dragon. All in, there will be 45 stops in 12 countries.

Both voyages offer door-to-door all-inclusive fares, which cover transfers, international business-class flights, hotel stays before and after the voyage, all food and beverage on board, Wi-Fi, laundry service, butler service, and excursions. All staterooms on each ship are suites with separate living areas, and most include balconies.

If you can't commit to the full grand voyages, each journey will be broken up into bookable segments, too, which allows you to tailor your sailing to your schedule.

Courtesy of Silversea

The Grand Mediterranean Voyage and the Grand Indian Ocean Expedition bring the total number of Silversea Grand Voyages to eight throughout the 2024–2025 season, joining such itineraries as a pole-to-pole expedition and an in-depth trip through the South Pacific.

Rates for the full Grand Voyage Mediterranean begin at $29,990 per person, and rates for the full Grand Indian Ocean Expedition begin at $52,900 per person. Both can be booked at silversea.com.

