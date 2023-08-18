This Brand-new Ship Is 'One of the Most Spacious at Sea' — With a Gorgeous Pool Overlooking the Water

Luxury cruise line Silversea has introduced not only a new ship to its fleet, but an entirely new class of ship. In mid-August, Silver Nova embarked on its inaugural voyage, departing Venice for a seven-day trip through the Adriatic Sea.

The first in the Nova class of vessels, the 54,700-ton Silver Nova is one of the most spacious ships at sea, carrying just 728 passengers in all-balcony suites with butler service. There are 13 room categories in all — the largest variety in Silversea's fleet — with the most coveted room being the 1,324-square-foot Otium Suite. At 431 square feet, the suite's balcony, furnished with a private whirlpool, is larger than entire cabins on other ships.

Interior of a suite on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises
A bar on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

But the spaciousness carries over into the public areas as well. There are nine dining options on board, including Silversea's signature S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) program, in which a restaurant — called S.A.L.T. Kitchen on Nova — is dedicated to local cuisine based on each port. The program also includes culinary land tours and onboard cooking classes. Add in a few bars and lounges, the Roman-inspired Otium wellness center, and a casino, and you have plenty to occupy your time on board.

A sauna in the spa on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises
The Marquee dining room on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

Perhaps most impressively, Silver Nova has reimagined the layout of a typical cruise ship, opting for an asymmetrical design. The reason? It brings guests closer to the sea, particularly on the pool deck. While most ships have their pools right in the middle of the deck, Silver Nova has its pool far off to the side, allowing swimmers to actually see the water — it's almost like an infinity pool.

The pool deck on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

"Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, Silver Nova immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission," Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea Cruises, said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before."

The Atrium on board Silversea Cruises Silver Nova

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

Silver Nova will finish the summer sailing in the Mediterranean Sea before sailing across the Atlantic to the Caribbean and South America for the winter. And the ship is just the first in the class; Silver Nova's sibling vessel, Silver Ray, is scheduled to debut in summer 2024.

An eight-day sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona on Silver Nova starts at $6,600; you can book at silversea.com.

