This Oaxacan Hotel Is Hosting an Epic 20-hour Festival With Immersive Art, Incredible Food, and an Exclusive 'Black Magic' Mezcal

Casa Silencio’s inaugural Silencio Umbra event will bring together world-class DJs, performance artists, and chefs.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023
DJ tents at The SILENCIO UMBRA festival
Photo:

TONI FRANCOIS/Courtesy of SILENCIO UMBRA

Casa Silencio, the six-room mezcal-inspired hotel located in the valley of Xaaga, Oaxaca, among endless fields of agave plants, will now host an annual overnight festival with world-class DJs, immersive performance art, and food by some of Oaxaca's most celebrated chefs. The inaugural Silencio Umbra starts tonight, on Feb. 18, and will continue for 20 hours straight.

Top-notch DJs, curated by French media company Cercle, known for staging extraordinary music performances in places such as Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza and Glacier 3000 in Switzerland, will entertain guests on-site. The impressive lineup features The Martinez Brothers, Grammy Award nominee Bonobo, and Flor Capistran, among many others. The evening will kick off with sets by Sofiane Pamart and Ry X, with an additional stage in the Rhino Room, the hotel's underground bar and lounge.

A table set up at the SILENCIO UMBRA festival

Eva Lepiz/Courtesy of SILENCIO UMBRA

The property has teamed up with event production company Ritual Ibiza to transform its 16-acre site into a whimsical place with performance art and light shows. Guests who work up an appetite will dine on the finest Oaxacan flavors prepared by Casa Silencio's chef Daniel Robles, Rodolfo Castellanos of Origen restaurant, and Alejandro Ruiz of Casa Oaxaca.

"Silencio Umbra will bring to life a moment in time where everything we are, everything we create, and everything we represent gets distilled down into one single night," Fausto Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Casa Silencio and Mezcal El Silencio, told Travel + Leisure exclusively. "We are opening a portal into the world of Silencio to welcome an audience from around the globe as they join us in this indelible experience deep in the shadows of the Valley of Silence."  

Guests on a walk way headed to the SILENCIO UMBRA festival

TONI FRANCOIS/Courtesy of SILENCIO UMBRA
A tent at the SILENCIO UMBRA festival

TONI FRANCOIS/Courtesy of SILENCIO UMBRA

To celebrate the event, the property, also a working mezcal distillery, will be releasing its new Black Magic mezcal, which will be quite literally black in color, and that guests of Silencio Umbra will get to taste for the first time.

You can read more about the festival, which will be back next year, at silencioumbra.com. Tickets start at $399 and are inclusive of food, drinks, and ground transportation to and from the property.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Casa Silencio in Mexico
This Brand-new Oaxaca Hotel Is a Working Mezcal Distillery With Six Perfectly Designed Suites
Aerial view of High West Distillery on the grounds of The Lodge at Blue Sky
11 Distillery Hotels to Visit Around the World
Mazunte beach in the early morning
This Mexico Hot Spot Was Just Named the Best City in the World by T+L Readers — and Here's How to Plan the Perfect Trip
Boats in Los Cabos, Mexico
12 Best Places to Travel in April 2023
Aldama Street in San Miguel de Allende
How San Miguel Became Mexico's Most Enchanting Destination — and the 2021 World's Best City
Aerial coastline view of Playa del Carmen, Mexico's bright blue waters
10 Places in Mexico Where the Locals Love to Go
Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City's Centro neighborhood
The 8 Best Mexico City Neighborhoods for Your Next Visit
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Long Weekend Getaways - Playa del Carmen, Mexico
The Best Weekend Getaways for Couples
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's 'Evrima' in Alcúdia Bay, Mallorca, Spain.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Just Set Sail — and We Were the First on Board
Somebody Feed Phil, a day in the life of Phil
I Went to Chile With Phil Rosenthal of 'Somebody Feed Phil' — and Learned His Greatest Travel Secret
Dining at The Resort at Paws Up
10 Family-friendly U.S. Ranches to Experience the Great Outdoors
Two photos from Northern Ireland, one showing a rainy-day-inspired artwork on a brick wall, and one showing a doorman on a red carpet
Why Now Is the Time to Visit Northern Ireland — Plus Where to Eat, What Do, and Places to Stay
Grand Hyatt
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Playa del Carmen
greenough
20 Ideas for the Perfect Romantic Fall Getaway