This Oaxacan Hotel Is Hosting an Epic 20-hour Festival With Immersive Art, Incredible Food, and an Exclusive 'Black Magic' Mezcal

Casa Silencio, the six-room mezcal-inspired hotel located in the valley of Xaaga, Oaxaca, among endless fields of agave plants, will now host an annual overnight festival with world-class DJs, immersive performance art, and food by some of Oaxaca's most celebrated chefs. The inaugural Silencio Umbra starts tonight, on Feb. 18, and will continue for 20 hours straight.

Top-notch DJs, curated by French media company Cercle, known for staging extraordinary music performances in places such as Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza and Glacier 3000 in Switzerland, will entertain guests on-site. The impressive lineup features The Martinez Brothers, Grammy Award nominee Bonobo, and Flor Capistran, among many others. The evening will kick off with sets by Sofiane Pamart and Ry X, with an additional stage in the Rhino Room, the hotel's underground bar and lounge.

The property has teamed up with event production company Ritual Ibiza to transform its 16-acre site into a whimsical place with performance art and light shows. Guests who work up an appetite will dine on the finest Oaxacan flavors prepared by Casa Silencio's chef Daniel Robles, Rodolfo Castellanos of Origen restaurant, and Alejandro Ruiz of Casa Oaxaca.

"Silencio Umbra will bring to life a moment in time where everything we are, everything we create, and everything we represent gets distilled down into one single night," Fausto Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Casa Silencio and Mezcal El Silencio, told Travel + Leisure exclusively. "We are opening a portal into the world of Silencio to welcome an audience from around the globe as they join us in this indelible experience deep in the shadows of the Valley of Silence."

To celebrate the event, the property, also a working mezcal distillery, will be releasing its new Black Magic mezcal, which will be quite literally black in color, and that guests of Silencio Umbra will get to taste for the first time.

You can read more about the festival, which will be back next year, at silencioumbra.com. Tickets start at $399 and are inclusive of food, drinks, and ground transportation to and from the property.