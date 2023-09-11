Shoppers Say These ‘Instantly Comfortable’ Ballet Flats Are Their ‘Go-to Travel Shoes’ — and They’re on Sale

If you’ve ever been ill-prepared in the footwear department on vacation, then you know how important it is to pack supportive, durable shoes to avoid being plagued with blisters and foot discomfort throughout your trip. Sneakers and a breathable pair of sandals are must-haves in the warmer months, but as we transition into fall, a good pair of flats is one of the most versatile shoes you can add to your travel arsenal.

For business trips, European vacations, and everything in between, the Shupua Comfortable Ballet Flats are about to become your new favorite shoes to travel in — and right now they’re on sale at Amazon starting at $26.

These ultra-lightweight ballet flats are the most versatile and comfortable shoes you could add to your suitcase to accessorize nearly any outfit you plan to wear on vacation. A mesh outer material is breathable and airy to eliminate the threat of sweaty feet after long hours of walking, and durable PVC soles are well-suited for keeping you supported throughout busy travel days without causing discomfort. The insoles of these shoes are also well-designed for travel, and provide the cushioning needed to feel fresh on your feet after sightseeing, shopping, and more.

These flats are designed to be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, securing their spot as a versatile fixture in your travel wardrobe. Plus, they even come in 34 stunning colors and styles, with sizes ranging from 5 to 11 (including half sizes). A low heel adds a boost of style to the otherwise simple design, ensuring a smooth transition from summer to fall fashion.

With more than 2,700 five star reviews from happy shoppers, you can trust that these ballet flats are a reliable option for even the most strenuous vacations. In fact, one reviewer noted that these shoes were a “great buy” for travel, as they were “very soft, supportive, and form fitting at the toes with stretch.” Another customer agreed, adding that they “work great for travel to toss into a tote” if you want to change out of your heels while on the go. Not to mention they’re “easy to slip on and off for fast-moving TSA check-in.”

One shopper went as far as to dub these ballet flats their “go-to travel shoes,” because they were not only “comfortable and breathable,” but also great for vacations “which would entail a lot of walking.” In fact, they even loved these shoes so much that they admitted they’re “planning to order more colors.” Plus, one person confirmed that these are the “best flats” they’ve “ever worn” as there was “no breaking in needed,” and the shoes were “instantly comfortable.”

The shoes you bring with you on vacation can make or break your experience, and the lightweight and ultra-comfortable Shupua Women’s Ballet Flats have proven themselves to be a supportive and packable selection to dress up your favorite outfits without invoking discomfort. Right now, the shopper-loved flats are on sale at Amazon for just $26, which means it’s the perfect time to give your travel wardrobe a boost just in time for fall.

Still on the hunt for the perfect pair of flats to match your personal style? Keep reading to find more ballet flats on sale at Amazon right now.

