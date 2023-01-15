This Lightweight Backpack Has More Than 19,600 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It's 28% Off

If there’s one thing I’ll never travel without, it’s my backpack. My trusty knapsack has come with me on European adventures and weekend trips, but sadly it’s begun to show the signs of wear and tear after years of regular use. As I’ve begun searching for a replacement backpack, there was one option that stood out from the rest: The Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack.

Ample packing space is essential whether you’re bringing your backpack along as an airplane carry-on or gearing up for a particularly strenuous hike, and this spacious pack comes with 20 independent pockets and three compartments perfect for fitting your packing needs. But that’s not all this backpack offers. Specifically designed for airplane travel, it also features an external USB port for effortless portable charging on the go, and durable material ensures that this bag is built to last.

The bag also contains a padded laptop compartment to keep your electronics safe and secure, and a U-shaped ventilation design allows for maximum comfort and airflow during wear. Not to mention the breathable, wide mesh shoulder straps are designed to help distribute weight and remove stress from your shoulders and back. To top it all off, this backpack is water-resistant so even if you get caught in a storm, you can rest assured that at least your belongings will stay dry.

If you’re gearing up for your next big adventure, this is the bag to take along with you. In fact, one customer shared that it was both spacious and easy to carry, writing, “I traveled with only this backpack and did not have to check any luggage,” adding, “Despite stuffing it to capacity, I was able to fit it under the seat in front of me, even on the smaller planes.” Another shopper agreed, calling it the “best traveling backpack I have ever owned,” and sharing, “I can load it up as much as my full sized carry-on rolling suitcase but it’s much more comfortable to carry around.”

Customers couldn’t help but rave about the Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack, and one shopper even wrote, “I’m now able to say for certain that this is my favorite bag ever,” adding that they “went through half a dozen duds before I found this absolute gem.” They also noted, “It’s a big bag that holds things smartly, comfortably, and feels like it’ll outlast all of us.”

If you’re still not sold, shoppers raved about the durability of this backpack over time as well. One truck driver who regularly spends time on the road shared that after a year of use the “backpack is still going strong” with “absolutely no issues.” They even called it a “good value” featuring “insanely massive storage.”

No need to spend hours searching for your perfect knapsack because the Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack is the one accessory you don’t want to be without in 2023. Right now the bag is on sale for up to 28 percent off, so don’t wait too long to snag this unbeatable deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36.

