This Lightweight Backpack Has More Than 19,600 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It's 28% Off

Shoppers call it their “favorite bag ever.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

SHRRADOO Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop Backpack tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If there’s one thing I’ll never travel without, it’s my backpack. My trusty knapsack has come with me on European adventures and weekend trips, but sadly it’s begun to show the signs of wear and tear after years of regular use. As I’ve begun searching for a replacement backpack, there was one option that stood out from the rest: The Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack.

SHRRADOO Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Ample packing space is essential whether you’re bringing your backpack along as an airplane carry-on or gearing up for a particularly strenuous hike, and this spacious pack comes with 20 independent pockets and three compartments perfect for fitting your packing needs. But that’s not all this backpack offers. Specifically designed for airplane travel, it also features an external USB port for effortless portable charging on the go, and durable material ensures that this bag is built to last.

The bag also contains a padded laptop compartment to keep your electronics safe and secure, and a U-shaped ventilation design allows for maximum comfort and airflow during wear. Not to mention the breathable, wide mesh shoulder straps are designed to help distribute weight and remove stress from your shoulders and back. To top it all off, this backpack is water-resistant so even if you get caught in a storm, you can rest assured that at least your belongings will stay dry.

SHRRADOO Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $50)

If you’re gearing up for your next big adventure, this is the bag to take along with you. In fact, one customer shared that it was both spacious and easy to carry, writing, “I traveled with only this backpack and did not have to check any luggage,” adding, “Despite stuffing it to capacity, I was able to fit it under the seat in front of me, even on the smaller planes.” Another shopper agreed, calling it the “best traveling backpack I have ever owned,” and sharing, “I can load it up as much as my full sized carry-on rolling suitcase but it’s much more comfortable to carry around.”

Customers couldn’t help but rave about the Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack, and one shopper even wrote, “I’m now able to say for certain that this is my favorite bag ever,” adding that they “went through half a dozen duds before I found this absolute gem.” They also noted, “It’s a big bag that holds things smartly, comfortably, and feels like it’ll outlast all of us.”

SHRRADOO Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $50)

If you’re still not sold, shoppers raved about the durability of this backpack over time as well. One truck driver who regularly spends time on the road shared that after a year of use the “backpack is still going strong” with “absolutely no issues.” They even called it a “good value” featuring “insanely massive storage.”

No need to spend hours searching for your perfect knapsack because the Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack is the one accessory you don’t want to be without in 2023. Right now the bag is on sale for up to 28 percent off, so don’t wait too long to snag this unbeatable deal. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gootium 21101 High Density Canvas Backpack
This Roomy and Durable Backpack Is the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ — and It’s Under $50 at Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight
Travelers Call This 3-piece Luggage Set ‘Incredibly Sturdy’ — and It’s 47% Off at Amazon
Venture Pal 35L Ultralight Lightweight Packable Foldable Backpack
This Popular Travel Backpack Folds Down to the Size of a T-shirt So You Can Take It Anywhere — and It’s on Sale
TK Things You Need If You’re Constantly Losing Stuff When You Travel tout
15 Genius Essentials to Shop if You’re Constantly Losing Things When You Travel
Most-bought Travel Items From 2022 Tout
These Are the Top 18 Travel Products T+L Readers Purchased in 2022
Amazon After-Christmas Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These 17 Amazon After-Christmas Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
Amazon Has Launched Its Cyber Monday Sale a Day Early — Shop the 108 Best Deals
Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
Early Luggage Deals Roundup
The 45 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Black Friday
Backpack one off
This Carry-on Backpack Can Hold Up to 2 Weeks' Worth of Essentials — and It's on Sale for $42
Ambor Travel Laptop Backpack
T+L Editors Are Calling This Anti-theft Backpack the Best for Your Budget After Testing It — and It's $24 Now
best carry on travel bags
The Best Carry-on Backpacks, Tested by Travel Experts
Large Travel Backpack Women, Carry On Backpack,Hiking Backpack
This Spacious Under-$50 Travel Backpack Can Hold Up to 5 Days' Worth of Clothing
15 Cute Suitcases We Found on Amazon
The 15 Cutest Suitcases to Shop on Amazon of 2023
Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack
People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack