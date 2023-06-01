This Mattifying Sunscreen Is My Favorite Hack for Keeping My Skin Shine-free in the Summer

Can I tell you a secret? I never used to wear sunscreen on my face. That's because it's been difficult to find one that works well with my skin, and one that I actually want to use. I have very oily and sensitive skin, so if I try out a new product and my skin doesn't like it, it will let me know about it by stinging and breaking out. And, the never-ending cycle of finding the perfect sunscreen starts all over again. Well, that was before a colleague introduced me to the Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Sunscreen SPF 42.

First, let me begin by saying that wearing SPF every day is essential — not only to protect your skin from dangerous rays and sunburn, but also to prevent the signs of aging. While getting wrinkles and pigmentation is something we embrace as part and parcel of growing older, the sun can really contribute to these factors. So, in addition to providing vital broad-spectrum SPF 42 protection using titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, the Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Sunscreen also contains nourishing and calming ingredients. In fact, its unique formula actually boosts hydration by amplifying sunlight's power to improve the appearance and health of your skin.

To buy: ulta.com, $50

This dermatologist-tested mineral sunscreen has hydrating hyaluronic acid and spirulina energy essence at the center of its velvety, lotion-like texture, which melts into the skin easily without leaving greasy residue or white cast behind. It's oil- and paraben-free, reef-safe, and dries down quickly to a matte, skin-like finish, making it ideal for my oily skin, which is shinier in the warmer weather.

What's more, the Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Sunscreen comes in a travel-friendly tube that's perfect for on-the-go. And, its mattifying effect on the skin results in the blurring of pores and long-term shine control when you're out and about, so it can double as makeup primer (which means you can get away with traveling with fewer products in your toiletry bag).

Putting its performance and portability to the test, I decided to test it out on a press trip to New Orleans, which is known for its unbearably high humidity. While our group of five were going on a boat to fish, I decided to put the sunscreen on 30 minutes before we landed at the shore. While we were on the boat, I noticed several members had a white cast on their skin from their go-to sunscreens, and when I looked at my phone camera, there was no trace of the SPF on mine. The sunscreen is also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, which was useful when we were traveling to our destination as water did splash on my face, but it didn’t disturb the SPF's coverage or make it run into my eyes (and that’s a win-win).

Turns out, I’m not the only one who swears by this SPF. More than 1,100 Ulta shoppers have left the Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Sunscreen perfect five-star reviews. One customer raved that this sunscreen “makes my face smooth without causing any blemishes.” According to a second reviewer, who has been using the SPF for one year, “The texture is very thin, does not irritate the skin, and seems like water.” They also added that this product puts in the work "tremendously" to protect the skin from the sun. Chiming in, another shopper commented that it "disappears within a few minutes," and a fourth buyer mentioned that the formula is "easy to apply" and offers "long-lasting, strong protection." Following their review, another shopper noted, "I have very sensitive eyes and this sunscreen feels great around my eyes and does not sting or irritate my eyes."

While $50 for a sunscreen might seem a bit steep, trust that you're making a quality investment for your skin — plus, it's basically two products in one, which makes this a deal in my book. If you’re looking for a blendable daily sunscreen that won’t leave even the faintest white cast, make sure to check out Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Sunscreen. Get it at Ulta so you can start the summer travel season off on the right foot.

At the time of publishing, the price was $50.

