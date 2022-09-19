This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now

The arrival of fall means one thing for sure: colder weather. And when temperatures start to drop, the easiest way to stay warm is to layer up. But piling on extra shirts, sweaters, and jackets could cause you to overheat, or even feel like you’ve got too much on. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the Shewin Shacket, a “perfect” lightweight shirt-jacket hybrid that can be worn on cool nights, unexpectedly chilly flights, and all throughout the fall travel season so you won’t have to sacrifice fashion for warmth. Even better: It’s currently on sale starting at just $35.

Coming in at number one on Amazon’s best-selling casual jackets list, the Shewin Shacket is stylish and comfortable, and according to reviewers, it’s “just warm enough” for cooler weather, music festivals, breezy sightseeing days, and more. It’s made of 100 percent polyester that will warm you up in the transitional fall weather, eliminating the need to bring an extra, bulkier jacket along.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $40)

Thanks to its easy-to-throw-on aesthetic, the popular Amazon shacket can be layered on top of your favorite t-shirts, tanks, and blouses, and paired with everything from jeans and shorts to skirts and joggers. It comes in 16 autumnal color options and features a turn-down collar along with buttoned cuffs, two chest pockets, and two side pockets to hold smaller items while you’re on the go. Six oversized buttons add stylish contrast to its traditional plaid pattern and give the top a fitted look, but of course, you can wear it loose as an open jacket if that’s your preferred look. And, if you find yourself getting toasty, you can wrap the shacket around your waist, or even roll up the sleeves to a three-quarter length. Sizes range from XS to 2XL.

Additionally, it has the same relaxed fit and snuggly softness as your favorite flannel, but shoppers are happy to report that the shacket is “loose, but not baggy,” adding that it’s “super soft and a great length.” Another reviewer mentioned that it’s heavy [enough] to keep you warm on a fall, crisp day if you want to wear [it] as a jacket.” They also said they “love the look and [the] way it fits.” Similarly, a buyer said they “purchased [it] for a festival in the desert, it wasn’t heavy nor too light. Just warm enough for a windy cool night.”

Reviewers who were looking for a wardrobe essential for the fall were very satisfied with the range of colors the shacket comes in, as well as how versatile it is for layering. “I looked everywhere for something in this color range and was super excited to get this,” one buyer wrote, adding, “[It’s] the perfect color combination, is super soft, and [it’s] slightly oversized to be able to layer.”

And with the holidays quickly approaching, friends and family might be in need of a jacket for traveling or preparing for cooler weather, and this shacket makes a great gift. Whether you buy it for yourself or a loved one, it’s sure to be a seasonal wardrobe staple.

